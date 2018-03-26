Consortium presses govt to start talks on Naia-upgrade proposal

The Naia Consortium vowed to “faithfully follow” the permitting and approval process for its unsolicited proposal to upgrade and expand Manila’s main gateway.

“The seven Filipino conglomerates comprising the Naia Consortium stand on uncompromising legal compliance for the approval of its proposal,” Jimbo Reverente, the consortium’s spokesman, said in a statement.

He noted the country urgently needs a proper national gateway now, and asked all parties to help instead of impeding the process to move forward, “so the country, the Filipino flyers and the foreign tourists and investors will have finally a proper welcome and send-off venue.”

“These seven conglomerates set aside their individual competitive spirit for country. We ask

others to do the same or, at least, let the proper process take its course before raising questions that are based on speculation,” he said.

The build-operate-transfer rules, he added, call for negotiations between the proponent and the government to find the best iteration of

a new Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) and that is where changes, or “tweaking,” will happen.

“For us, our proposal provides the short-, medium-and long-term solutions to Naia’s problems. However, we are flexible and can adjust to what the government wants. Otherwise, we can proceed to deliver on our promise as soon as we are cleared for take-off,” he said.

Reverente said if the government expedites the approval process and gives the notice to proceed by early next year, the consortium can expand the Naia’s terminal capacity from the present 31 million passengers per year to 47 million by 2020 and to 65 million by 2022.

Last year the Naia accommodated 42 million. This year the throughput is expected at 44 million.

“If we do nothing now to improve capacity, our growing passenger volume will continue to suffer, and our economic growth will be hampered. In our eyes, this is a national crisis,” he added.

The consortium is waiting to be awarded an original proponent status after its proposal was recently declared as complete in terms of documentation, a milestone in the approval process.