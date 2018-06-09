Congress met deadline for BBL, but fate of other key measures still hangs

WHILE the House of Representatives met its deadline in passing the Bangsamoro basic law (BBL), it seemed to have forgotten some of its priority measures.

Several other measures still remain pending in the legislative mill despite the agreement between the two chambers to pass these into law during the second regular session of the 17th Congress. The second regular session ended last May 30, while the third and last regular session is expected to start on July 23.

Some of the identified priority measures that are still awaiting lawmakers’ action include:

Amendment to Republic Act 8178, or the Agricultural Tariffication Act. Amending RA 8178 is needed to scrap the quantitative restriction (QR) and convert it into tariffs.

Party-list Rep. Jose Panganiban Jr. of Anac-IP, chairman of the House Committee on Food and Agriculture, said members of his committee will sponsor the measure when session resumes in July.

“We may start tackling the tariffication bill in July as our focus is on the passage of the Bangsamoro basic law,” said Panganiban.

The substitute measure amending RA 8178, or the Agricultural Tariffication Act, is now pending before the chamber for plenary approval.

Traffic and Congestion Crisis Act. In 2016 President Duterte asked Congress to grant him emergency powers to address the immense and growing traffic dilemma in the National Capital Region and major cities in the country.

House Committee on Transportation Chairman Cesar V. Sarmiento of the Lone District of Catanduanes said the plenary debate on House Bill 6425 (HB), or the proposed Traffic and Congestion Crisis Act, may continue when session resumes in July.

“[The measure] is replete with easily implementable programs that have immediate and far-reaching implications in our transportation sector in contrast to the big-ticket transportation projects, which usually take years to complete,” he added.

Sarmiento said the measure would pave the way for the creation of a single traffic authority headed by a traffic czar who will be appointed by Duterte.

“The traffic czar is expected to come up with a traffic management plan within 90 days that will harmonize and unify all existing traffic regulations in the affected areas,” said Sarmiento.

Salary Standardization Law IV. The proposal seeks to increase the salary of government employees to be competitive with the market rates.

Party-list Reps. Antonio Tinio and France Castro of ACT Teachers urged the leadership of the lower chamber to pass the proposal that seeks to increase the salary of government workers, amid the increasing prices of basic commodities and services.

Currently, there are 10 filed bills amending the RA 6758, or the Salary Standardization Law, in the lower chamber. These measures are still pending before the House Committee on Appropriations.

The lawmakers urged the Duterte administration to grant substantial salary increases for all government employees now and not in 2020.

The solons filed HB 7211 to raise the entry-level salary of public-school teachers to P30,000 a month and the salary of regular entry-level government employees to P16,000. It also aims to increase the Personnel Economic Relief Allowance granted to all government employees from P2,000 per month to P5,000.

Amendments to the Government Procurement Reform Act. Under the proposal, negotiated procurement will be allowed “before, during, or after a calamity.” Currently, negotiated procurement is only applicable during a state of calamity. The bill is pending before the House Committee on Appropriations.

Also pending for approval are bills requiring a legislative franchise for operating railways; creating the Mindanao Railway Corp./Authority; creating a Central Luzon Railways Corp.; and extending the corporate life of the Philippine National Railways to another 25 years.

Ready for bicameral

Meanwhile, despite the delay in the passage of some of the priority measures, the lower chamber highlighted the approval of several measures at this second regular session, as various bills are now awaiting action by the bicameral conference committee.

Topping the House bills pending at the bicameral body is the historic HB 6475, also known as the BBL.

Other bills pending at the bicameral level include HB 7436, or “An Act Abolishing the Road Board”; HB 5777, entitled “Strengthening The National And Local Health And Nutrition Programs For Pregnant And Lactating Women, Adolescent Girls Of Reproductive Age And Teen-Age Mothers, Infants And Young Children”; and HB 5745, or “An Act Establishing The Coconut Farmers And Industry Development Trust Fund”.

Meanwhile, in terms of plenary approval, the House approved on third and final reading a total of 429 bills and 29 bills on second reading before the adjournment sine die of the Second Regular Session.

Among the bills the House approved on third reading and final reading and awaiting senators’ actions are:

HB 7525, entitled “An Act Increasing The Monthly Pension Of Senior Veterans”;

HB 7449, or “An Act Appropriating P1,161,710,000 As Supplemental Appropriations to Dengvaxia Vaccinees”;

HB 7303, entitled “An Act Instituting Absolute Divorce And Dissolution Of Marriage”;

HB 7302, or the “Budget Reform Act”;

HB 3988, or the “Conjugal Partnership of Gains”;

HB 7185, or “An Act Recognizing the Foreign Decree of Termination of Marriage”;

HB 7163, entitled “An Act Penalizing the Act of Throwing Hard Objects at Motor Vehicles”;

HB 7193, entitled “An Act Providing a Framework for the Right to Adequate Food”;

HB 7233, entitled “An Act Requiring the Registration of All Users of Subscriber Identity Module Cards.”

Accomplishment

Meanwhile, the lower chamber has already passed several measures into law that “made life easier for many Filipinos,” Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez said.

Among these laws is RA 10931, entitled “Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act”, which provides free tuition and miscellaneous fees in state universities and colleges, as well as in local colleges and in government-run technical-vocational schools.

Likewise, the enactment of RA 10969, also known as the “Free Irrigation Act,” has removed from the country’s small farmers—most of whom are already saddled with debts and high cost of farm inputs—the additional burden of paying irrigation fees.

Also, the House helped ensure indigent patients are accorded life-saving emergency medical treatment with the enactment of RA 10932, or “An Act Strengthening The Anti-Hospital Deposit Law”, by increasing the penalties against hospitals or clinics that refuse to treat patients in emergency or serious cases unless they can provide a certain amount as deposit.

The lower chamber also helped ease the burden on Filipino travelers abroad and local motorists with the enactment of two separate laws. With RA 10928, or “An Act Extending The Validity Of Philippine Passports”, Filipino passport holders can use their travel documents for up to 10 years before they are required to renew their passports. Previously, Philippine passports are valid only up to five years.

Likewise, with the signing into law of RA 10930, “Extending the Validity Period of Drivers’ Licenses”, motorists can now use their license for five years instead of the previous three-year validity period.

The lower chamber also sought to cut red tape and encourage more people to get into business with the enactment of RA 11032, or the “Ease of Doing Business” law, which prescribes a uniform guideline for the processing of business documents.

Among others, the law requires government agencies to act on applications within three days for simple transactions, seven days for complex ones and 20 days for the highly technical. It also requires the establishment of one-stop shops in every city or town and encourages local government units to automate their permit and license processing systems.

As more and more transactions are conducted online, the enactment of HB 5225, providing “Free Internet Access in Public Places”, would also serve to further enhance productivity.

In two separate joint resolutions, the House and the Senate also worked together to ease the plight of the poor and the public servants.

With the enactment on May 9, 2018, of House Joint Resolution 15 and its counterpart SJR 8 as Joint Resolution 2, housing units intended for the uniformed services that remained unused were made available to qualified poor beneficiaries, giving them the opportunity to have a dignified shelter of their own.

On the other hand, Joint Resolution 1 finally gave the military, the police and other members of the uniformed services in the country the increase in base pay that they have been hoping to receive for a long time.

The House also acted on the various reports of the bicameral conference committee during the Second Regular Session, ratifying a total of 12 bicameral conference committee reports, consisting of 11 national bills and one local bill.

These bicameral conference committee reports include the following measures: National Mental Health Policy, Anti-Hazing Act, Electric Cooperatives Emergency and Resiliency Fund, National School Feeding Program, Occupational Safety and Health Standards, the Filipino Identification System, and Preservation and Management of Protected Areas

In total, the House of Representatives has acted on 2,929 measures from the opening of the 17th Congress in July 25, 2016, until the adjournment sine die on June 2, 2018.

Meanwhile, a total of 9,826 House measures were filed since the start of the 17th Congress, consisting of 7,826 House bills and 2,000 House resolutions. In addition, 770 committee reports were filed.