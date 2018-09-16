WITH the rainy season far from over, the threat from the flood-borne leptospirosis continues to send chills down the spine of both the public and the health-care sector, which continues to fight an uphill battle against the deadly disease.

This, notwithstanding the impressive number of successful cases of managing this dreaded flood-borne disease as compared to other countries, according to a ranking official of the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI).

“Based on our history, flood has been there since time immemorial. So leptospirosis will be there and we cannot solve this in just a short period of time,” Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenator (Ecmo) Medical Team Head Dr. Joselito Chavez told the BusinessMirror in Filipino, following his team’s news briefing held last week at the hospital’s diagnostics center in Quezon City.

Leptospirosis, known in most countries as a rare disease, is endemic in the Philippines. It is an illness caused by bacteria found in the urine of animals, especially mice. It is spread to humans through direct contact with it or with water or soil contaminated by the fluid metabolic waste product of the rodent.

One of the many ways that make one become afflicted by this deadly infection is wading through inundated areas caused by excessive rains. Symptoms of leptospirosis include high fever, headache, chills, vomiting, abdominal pain and red eyes.

Globally, 20 percent to 70 percent of people affected with such zoonotic bacterial disease experience pulmonary complications. Their chances of survival are slim. In most countries, the average mortality rate of leptospirosis patients is from 3 percent to 20 percent, a majority of which is due to pulmonary hemorrhage.

However, in the Philippines, it stands at 15 percent. In the NKTI alone, a total of 364 leptospirosis cases have been recorded since June 2018, and 55 of them have died.

“We’ve been studying it through the years and we have changed our protocol,” according to Dr. Romina Angangco-Dañguilan of the NKTI’s Nephrology Division. “We’ve been able to lower the mortality: where before, it was about 25 percent to 30 percent, it’s now down to about 15 percent,” said the noted nephrologist.

PHL success rate

THE Philippines, through the NKTI, has set a world record for having the most number of leptospirosis patients with lung hemorrhage that were treated using the revolutionary Ecmo machine.

From June to August of this year, four disease-afflicted Filipinos survived through this German technology—four times the number of each case from the United States, Japan, Cayman Islands, Chile and Taiwan reported in scientific literatures and studies.

“So far among the four [patients], the outcome has been good. They’re still alive,” stated Chavez, who also serves as the deputy executive director for medical services. “Unlike in other countries, the first five or 10 patients who underwent treatment through Ecmo technology mostly died.”

This feat, he added, is a first in a state-owned hospital and the country to have a 100-percent survival of patients who availed themselves of this so-called artificial lung.

“We can be proud of it because it means that we are on a par with international experts in curing leptospirosis,” Chavez said. “We are happy this technology is now with us. The experts will help one another to give them a second chance in life.”

Innovative technology

Pulmonary hemorrhage is the most fatal complication of patients diagnosed with leptospirosis since it leads to almost 100-percent mortality.

While acute kidney injury can be successfully managed with dialysis that enables treatment of the metabolic abnormalities as it gives the kidney time to recover from the disease, it’s a different case with lung hemorrhage. Once the latter ensues, mechanical ventilation may not be sufficient to provide the patient with adequate oxygenation and carbon dioxide removal. With Ecmo, treating leptospirosis patients with pulmonary hemorrhage is now possible.

“Studies say that patients with mechanical ventilation in less than three days, they benefit more on Ecmo,” revealed pulmonologist Dr. Joanne Kathleen Ginete-Garcia.

The Ecmo is where blood is oxygenated extracorporeally. It allows adequate respiration while the patient’s lung is allowed to recover through mechanical ventilation at lung rest settings.

From the four NKTI patients successfully managed using Ecmo, two of them had a weeklong history of wading in floods, while the others lived in rat-infested areas. Symptom-wise, they experienced cough, myalgia, fever followed by conjunctival suffusion and consulted nearby hospitals.

They were found to have an elevated creatinine, low urine output and progressive difficulty of breathing. While admitted in the hospital’s gym, which now doubles as a leptospirosis ward, they were given intravenous steroids, blood component transfusions, antibiotics and dialysis.

Soon, they developed hemoptysis, increasing infiltrates on chest x-ray and reduced arterial oxygenation and/or increased carbon dioxide, eventually requiring mechanical ventilation. Even if they were given maximum ventilatory support, however, they had extreme respiratory and metabolic acidosis and were thus put on Ecmo.

“This lifesaving machine was delivered in May or June 2018,” NKTI Executive Director for Administration Dr. Rosemarie Liquete said, citing the acquisition as timely, amid the surge of patients admitted to the hospital when the Department of Health (DOH) declared an outbreak of the deadly infection in Metro Manila during the time.

Such machine, which was financed by the DOH, provided the “charity case” patients with adequate oxygenation and carbon-dioxide removal from five to 17 days, allowing time for the lungs to heal. They were, eventually, extubated and discharged.

Back to normal lives

BY and large, leptospirosis is viewed as a deadly illness. Nevertheless, the public is advised to think of it as a preventable and manageable disease if given the right treatment.

“What is important is that the patients can survive and go back to their normal lives,” Chavez added, proof of which is Richard Verdejo, a 47-year-old vendor from Bicutan, Taguig City. He underwent the Ecmo treatment last June 24 after he showed symptoms like blood in cough and decreased oxygen supply in the lungs. After five days, he recovered and was discharged from the hospital.

“The Ecmo machine was indeed a big help for people diagnosed with leptospirosis because it’s effective to prolong the life of a patient,” Verdejo said in Filipino. “I’m now back to my normal life. I’m now running our sari-sari store.”

Another patient named Ronel Calinao was placed on Ecmo for 17 days. The unemployed 38-year-old resident of Las Piñas City, unfortunately, was stricken by the disease during the time when he was attending to his sick mother.

“Currently, Ronel is fully recovering…doing what he used to do,” said Rachelle Calinao, his sister-in-law. “We are happy because he was given a chance to be treated for free since we were hopeless back then that he wouldn’t survive.”

Thankful for the innovative lifesaving machine, Verdejo also personally expressed his appreciation of the hospital’s benevolence for underprivileged patients like him.

“I’m very thankful to the NKTI and all the doctors because they did everything they could to treat me,” he said.

Seeing the need to help more patients who need proper care of pulmonary hemorrhage while suffering from leptospirosis, the government hospital is spending the P16-million funding it received from the DOH to purchase two more units of Ecmo machine in the next couple of months.

“Rather than they ending up with end-stage kidney disease, [or undergoing] dialysis for life, [leptospirosis] is a disease that one can recover from. It’s good that we [also]…[provide for] the needy for their recovery,” said Angangco-Dañguilan.

Better than cure

THE spike of leptospirosis cases in the country is feared as the country braces for Supertyphoon Ompong (international code name Mangkhut) which approached the Philippines on Thursday, packed with strong winds with possible heavy rains.

Liquete raised the alarm on the possible outbreak of the infectious disease since floods, especially in low-lying areas, are expected to occur.

Precautions, above all

With this in mind, she reminded the public to take precautions not to get infected by this fatal illness.

“It’s our environment that affects our patient population,” she said. “If our surroundings are clean, without rats and garbage thrown everywhere, we can prevent contracting this,” Liquete said.

Chavez, for his part, also encouraged local government units (LGUs) to implement strict and regular waste collection and to drain potentially contaminated waters.

He, likewise, suggested that LGUs report cases and beef up information campaigns on leptospirosis to make the public better-informed about the disease and its symptoms.

“What the government is doing on its part is really good, such as media blitz to increase awareness. It also helps in distributing medicines, especially in community health centers. In addition, the DOH regularly meets on how to address this concern, especially when there are outbreaks,” he said.

While the NKTI currently attends to 12 leptospirosis patients, the hospital is not complacent as it is determined to sustain the success rate of managing pulmonary hemorrhage in leptospirosis.

According to Chavez, they are now focused on their “team effort, close watch of patients, and utmost support of the administration, especially on resources.”

The leader of the Ecmo Medical Team conceded that the leptospirosis problem in the country will remain unsolved if preventive ways are not considered and done.

“This is a public health problem that we really need to be proactive [about] if we want to address it fully,” Chavez stressed.