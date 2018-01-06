Confidence in peso back, seen ending 2018 at 50:$1

The market’s confidence is back and will continue rising this year.

Already, international bank HSBC said it sees steady movement in the country’s foreign-exchange market for the year.

Earlier, concerns have been raised about the peso’s underperformance, particularly when it neared the 52-to-a-dollar trading threshold in the last quarter of 2017.

In its latest review and forecast of the Philippine economic dynamics, however, HSBC sees the peso ending 2018 no weaker than 50 to a dollar.

HSBC also sees the peso stretching its trade within the P50:$1 territory up until 2019, on average.

Latest data from the PDS Group showed the local currency hit 49.82 to a dollar on Thursday’s close, moving sideways from the previous day’s 49.81 to a dollar close. The total traded volume during the day was at $519.25 million.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Nestor A. Espenilla Jr. said the recent peso strength is brought about largely by the combination of strong remittances and equity inflows, as well as the weakness of the dollar due to the uncertainty of their own tax legislation’s impact on their economy.

On shore, meanwhile, Espenilla said domestic fundamentals remain attractive, and even reinforced lately by the passage of the tax-reform bill.

While the global bank paints a rosy picture of investor sentiment on the Philippines, HSBC said the peso is not without risks for 2018.

Among those cited that can dampen the positive sentiment on the peso include the failure to approve and break ground on key infrastructure projects this year and the threat of the government reverting to its historical pattern of underspending.

“A realization of those risks could reduce investor and business confidence, and drag down growth,” HSBC said.

Espenilla, meanwhile, added the BSP will continue its strategy in the foreign-exchange market, which bodes well for them and the peso in the volatile times of 2017.

“In 2017 we also saw the peso’s depreciation. Even as foreign direct investments flowed in, a reversal of foreign portfolio investment flows, as well as loan prepayments, was felt in the financial account. The BSP’s first line of defense has been to maintain a flexible exchange rate while providing foreign-currency liquidity from its ample supply of foreign-exchange reserves to manage sharp movements,” Espenilla said in a recent speaking engagement.

“Maintaining a flexible and market-determined exchange rate can better insulate our economy from external shocks that could disrupt the pace of economic growth,” he added.