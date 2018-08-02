Concha y Toro releases its iconic Cabernet Sauvignon

CHILE’S most iconic Cabernet Sauvignon, Don Melchor, brings one of its best vintages to Manila. This fine vintage line from Concha Y Toro has earned international accolades left and right and has garnered consistent top-notch ratings from wine critics all over the world.

Don Melchor 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon is the newest of the 29 vintages released to the market. It is produced from the grapes of Puente Alto vineyard that can be found at the foot of the Andes Mountains and on the oldest terrace of the Maipo River. It is a place that was selected as one of the best terroirs in the world for Cabernet Sauvignon.

The 2015 vintage is composed of 92 percent Cabernet Sauvignon, 7 percent Cabernet Franc, and 1 percent Petit Verdot. The blend was aged for 15 months in French oak barrels and came out with delicate textures, mineral notes and a fruity aroma.

The wine and the winemaker

Along with the arrival of Don Melchor 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon in Manila, is the visit of Concha y Toro’s Isabel Mitarakis.

Mitarakis, premier wine maker and oenologist, grew up with wine—her family owns a vineyard and has been working with Concha Y Toro for generations. Her love affair with the drink started with a curious sip when she was 12 years old and has led to a fruitful career in the wine industry, even landing her a position in the Vinexpo board.

“I’m glad to be the one to introduce the Don Melchor 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon to the Philippine Market,” Mitarakis said. “It is one of the best vintages in this line since it was launched in 1987.”

Mitarakis is also the first Chilean to be appointed to the Vinexpo Board, the organization responsible for the most important wine exhibitions in the world. A key figure in the wine industry, Mitarakis stresses that the 2015 vintage of Cabernet Sauvignon is considered one of the best wines its master winemaker Tirado made in his life.

“Don Melchor is an assemblage of Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc originating from distinct, yet contiguous sub-divided blocks,” Mitarakis added. “Slight differences have been noted over the years in the seven sections of the 127-hectare Don Melchor vineyard. Each of these differences contributes something special to the natural blend.”

This deep, cherry red wine is a great example of balance, depth and complexity. Delicate textures give it a smooth and fine texture. The aroma of red fruits is present but not overpowering, intermingling with mineral notes that recall cold ashes and pencil lead. Strong and bold, this blend fills your mouth with the intensity of generous flavors and aromas. Its long finish, dominated by the balance and elegance of the different layers of flavors.

With 29 vintages, Don Melchor is also one of the oldest icon wines of the New World. It is also the most awarded Chilean wine with nine of its vintages on Wine Spectator’s top 100, and seven garnering 94 points and above from Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate.

Bringing the best wine of Chile to the Philippines

“We are extremely proud to bring this topnotch vintage to the Philippine market,” Fly Ace Corp. General Manager Ramon Daez quipped. “Knowing that Don Melchor consistently achieves high rating points from wine critics all over the world, we are confident that the Filipino wine enthusiasts will delight in its arrival to our local market.”

Available in a limited number of bottles per country, Concha y Toro specifically identified Philippines as one of its strong markets in Asia for Don Melchor.