Con-Com’s government version okay with Duterte, Roque says

PRESIDENT Duterte is supporting the consultative committee’s (Con-com) decision to adopt a federal-presidential form of government, according to Presidential Spokesman Harry L. Roque Jr.

In a briefing on Thursday, Roques said the Con-Com’s recommendation is in line with what the President expressed in his State of the Nation Address (Sona) last year.

“This is in line with what the President said during his Sona that he wants to have a French model,” he said. “But he emphasizes that, even though he wanted a federal form of government, he wants that the President be elected by the people.”

In that Sona, the President said he wanted to have a federal form of government patterned after France. Duterte said the system should be parliamentary, but that there should still be a president.

Also in his speech during the 35th founding anniversary of the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) political party last March, Duterte said “a successful federalism [that] would provide a strong president but with a parliament working independently” will be good.

On Tuesday the consultative committee tasked to review the 1987 Constitution voted 11-7 in favor of federal-presidential form of government over the hybrid or semi-presidential system.

This was decided through a runoff voting after the committee failed to reach the majority number of votes from the members who were present in the nominal voting.

The federal-presidential system adopts the current setup of the national government with three branches, particularly Executive, Legislative and Judiciary.

However, in a federal setup, the country will have states with their respective political authority in line with a Constitution, the same system followed in the United States.