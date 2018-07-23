Con-com to critics: Do you want PHL to be stagnant?

AMID criticism of the “objectionable” and “problematic” economic provisions under the draft Federal Constitution, a member of the Consultative Committee (Con-com) maintained that the country needs to open up to foreign investments for the benefit of Filipino people, especially consumers and laborers.

Con-com member Arthur N. Aguilar, chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic Reforms, defended their decision to allow Congress to pass a law to liberalize the Philippine economy to attract foreign investments, especially in areas like public utilities and mass media.

“If we don’t open up to foreign investments, we will stay the way we are,” Aguilar said. “If we don’t move up the value chain of BPO [business-process outsourcing], what are we going to do with 3 million or 4 million younger Filipinos who come out of the labor force everyday? More OFWs [overseas Filipino workers]? What is their solution?” he wondered aloud.

The 1987 Charter puts a cap on foreign equity in business in the Philippines at 40 percent, especially on public utilities, educational institutions, among others.

Aguilar said the Philippines is one of the few countries with constitutional restrictions for businesses.

Other countries like South Korea, Thailand Vietnam, Singapore have benefited from foreign investors who have generated employment and livelihood, he pointed out.

“So if they are saying that the more developed Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam—which by the way was well behind us before [but has] now…overtaken us—is wrong, what is their solution? Because if they are happy with the present system then there’s nothing to talk about,” he said.

He also noted that it is not for the Constitution to lift the economic restrictions all of a sudden as this may create chaos in the market.

“You have to build it in a measured way to make sure that national security concerns are taken into consideration like in educational institutions and media, there are safeguards there. You don’t just open it up 100 percent,” he said. “We have to have some safeguards and regulations but these cannot be placed in the Constitution. They can only be placed in law. That’s why we said Congress will have to do this.”

The National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers (NUPL) slammed the proposed draft Constitution over the weekend, noting that the Con-com proposal added qualifications that could lead to further liberalization of the economy to allow the untrammeled entry of transnational corporations.

According to NUPL, adding the provision “Congress, may by law, change the voting capital requirement” practically shifts to Congress the power to chart constitutional policy since it may provide for a law that will practically redefine the voting capital requirements for natural resources, lease of alienable lands, ownership and management of mass media, foreign ownership of lands, public utilities and educational institutions.

“Thus far, all attempts at Cha-cha [Charter-change] are anti-people in the major sense that they deliver the national economy to foreigners and transnational corporations as they further institutionalize policies of liberalization, privatization and deregulation which have caused the severe impoverishment of the Filipino people,” the group of lawyers said.

The phrase “as provided by federal law” was also inserted in the provision on foreign ownership of land, which NUPL said, empowers Congress to allow foreigners to own lands in the country since it has been proposing this in the 20 years that Charter change has been attempted.

NUPL warned that the immediate impact of adding this phrase will be the rise in the price of lands driven up by foreign demand, making it impossible for Filipinos to buy lands in the country.

“Land reform and food security will be the next casualty as large tracts of lands will now be devoted to the needs of these aliens instead of the Filipino farmers. Security is also a problem with countries such as the US and China now formally, constitutionally and legally allowed to purchase lands once Congress passes a law that will further open up lands to foreigners,” the initial legal memo on the Con-com draft read.

“While the Con-com attempts to innovate and it by and large may arguably have the best of intentions and novel ideas, the hand of self-serving forces at work is discernible in the expressions, formulations and proposals that they ended up with,” NUPL said.

“In the final analysis, these kinds of Cha-cha are not really about improving the economy and our system and structure of the government, but the perpetuation and even exacerbation of the systemic and systematic repression and exploitation of the Filipino people through the federalism of the political and economic elite and their witting or unwitting proxies.”

Aside from NUPL, Sen. Paolo Benigno A. Aquino IV criticized the Con-com proposal in a TV interview last week, saying that the Con-com wanted to solve economic problems in the country yet it focused too much on political reforms.

Division of powers

Responding to Aquino, Aguilar said it would be good if the senator can focus on the division of powers between the federal government and the federated regions, noting that the exclusive powers of the regions are all economic.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia also noted last week that the shift to federalism will disrupt the momentum of infrastructure improvement in the regions.

Malacañang, however, said it has clarified the matter with Pernia and said that the shift would have no adverse effect on the economy.

Aguilar said he also doesn’t see how the disruption will happen because the financing is already in place and even if local funding were transferred to federated regions, there is nothing to prevent the regions from contributing their funds to the federal government to realize these projects which will also benefit them.

After Bangsamoro, what?

Now that Congress has allowed the passage of Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL), Aguilar also posed a rhetorical question to those opposing Charter change: “If you shut the door to Cha-cha, are you willing to give similar BBL terms to other federated regions. If not, why not?

The bicameral conference committee approved late Wednesday night its version of the BBL, which was renamed the Organic Law for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) or the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL).

“The two houses of Congress allowed the parliamentary system of the government. They allowed a huge block grant. They allowed [a percentage] of natural resources to be retained by the region. They allowed them to have their own rules, their own plans, why just Bangsamoro?,” he said. “If they really want to do something under the present Constitution, they can do it. How come they did not do it?”