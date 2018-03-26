Con-com seeks to enshrine environmental protection, rights in new Constitution  

Following the adoption of a self-executing provision on political dynasties, the consultative committee (Con-com) is now set to adopt similar provisions on environmental rights by the second week of April.

Taking into account the extent of environmental degradation in the country and among tourism areas, especially in Boracay, Panglao and El Nido, and also the effects of irresponsible mining, Con-com Chairman and former Chief Justice Reynato S. Puno cited the lack of environmental rights and self-executing provisions in the present Constitution.

Puno said it’s high time to constitutionalize provisions on the right of people to a healthy environment when they redraft and revise the Constitution.

“By doing so, we shall be putting on a par this right to a healthy environment with the civil and political rights of the people. Meaning to say, this right to a healthy environment will equally be demandable against the state and its agencies,” Puno said, noting that various countries have already constitutionalized this right to good environment.

This, he added, is aligned with the main agreements and treaties from the United Nations to protect the environment.

The self-executing provisions on environmental rights will cover the rights to clean air and clean water, right to healthy environment and ecology, right to the preservation of ecosystems, right to be protected from activities that destroy the environment, right to sustainable development, right to compensation for damage to environment, and recourse to courts for immediate protection and a stronger Writ of Kalikasan.

Con-com hopes to strengthen the Writ of Kalikasan so that it may not be subject to withdrawal or revision by Congress or even by the Supreme Court (SC).

According to Puno, the absence of environmental rights is the reason behind Congress passing a lot of legislation in order to protect the environment and why the SC has to promulgate the Writ of Kalikasan in 2010.

Puno also bewailed 1987 Constitution only have a sentence-long environment-related provision.

Under Article II Section 16, “the State shall protect and advance the right of the people to a balanced and healthful ecology in accord with the rhythm and harmony of nature.”

The Writ of Kalikasan gives persons, organization or any public-interest group duly registered with any government agency to seek immediate legal remedy to prevent any threat of environmental damage to their community.

It is also part of the rules of procedure on environmental cases adopted by the SC in 2010, shortly before Puno retired.

Given the situation in Boracay and other tourism areas, the former Chief Justice said that part of the problem is the “lack of enforcement of our laws on environment.”

“This lack of enforcement can be traced to the failure of, among others, the local governments to enforce the relevant laws,” he said.

“If we constitutionalize this right to good and healthy environment, you will be empowering the citizenry, the people, to demand from the state, its agencies, including the constituent units, to enforce these laws on environment and, correspondingly, to hold them accountable for their failure to implement these relevant laws,” Puno added.

Asked if the self-executing provision on environmental rights would be less contentious compared to the anti-political dynasty provision, Puno said: “I do not know how extensive the opposition will be, but I [would] like to think the intensity will be less because, at present, we have had a very good environmental laws coming from Congress…. Hopefully there will be more agreement [and] less opposition.”