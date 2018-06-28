Con-com readies info blitz as poll shows little awareness of federalism

FOLLOWING the release of the Social Weather Stations (SWS) Inc.’s survey results showing that only 1 out of 4 are aware of the proposed federal system of government, the consultative committee (Con-com) said the results are “understandable” since the survey was taken from March 23 to 27 when Con-com had barely begun its job.

Still, Con-com Spokesman Conrado I. Generoso admitted that there is still a lack of awareness on federalism and their proposals. He said the release of the survey is “very encouraging” since it showed a “very high” number of people who are undecided on whether they favor or not the federal system of government.

“If we go out there and tell the remaining 34 percent of the people [they] will be convinced. They will be convinced that this is the way forward for this country,” Generoso said. “At least we are in a stage where the people are neutral to the result of the survey, which means they are open to hearing what we are proposing and they are open to changing their mind. That is what we are counting on when we go out there and tell the people about this.”

Responding to the survey results, Presidential Spokesman Harry L. Roque Jr. said this means that the “information drive is not enough.”

He added, “We’ll need to work harder given that the shift to federalism is the cornerstone of the Duterte administration.”

Info blitz

SWS also found out that 75 percent of the 1,200 respondents only learned about the federal system during the conduct of the survey. Thirty-seven percent favored the federal system of government while 29 percent opposed it. The remaining 34 percent were undecided.

To address the lack of awareness about federalism and their proposals, Generoso said that they have identified measures to address this, such as conducting regional consultations and presentations where they gather people for feedback about their proposals, crafting nationwide information program, including the production of information materials and putting up a social- media page.

Con-com has gone to Dumaguete and Baguio for the regional consultations and presentations and will go next to Legazpi, Butuan and Tacloban.

Con-com member Susan Ubalde-Ordinario said that she finds it encouraging to go out and talk to people about federalism, especially when reactions of the people change from “slightly skeptical” to one indicating “enlightenment.”

Ubalde-Ordinario added: “It’s very encouraging for us because we now know that with a little effort on our part to reach out to the public, I think we will be able to really convey the message and the importance and their responsibility to this whole thing.

“We keep on telling them that as a committee we are recommendatory but at the end of the day, the power lies in their hands so what is important for them and for us is to understand what benefits it will bring to the country.”

For his part, Con-com member Eddie M. Alih said that the results are understandable since only a few people have read the 1987 Constitution. But he is confident that this perception will change as they continue the regional consultations.

He also stressed the importance of having the public appreciate that the shift to federalism will address the inequality of regions today.

He said “there is no basis” for the fear of some people that the budget for federated regions will be diminished once the country shifts to a federal system of government.

“There is no diminution of powers and the budget that the local governments have today. We are confident that the budget of regional government will be more under the federal form of government and they will already have the power to collect taxes and to retain what is intended for them,” he said.

Meanwhile, the committee is also eyeing to convert the Office of the Ombudsman to a more powerful constitutional commission with a Chief Ombudsman and four Associate Ombudsmen.

These four Associate Ombudsmen will be assigned for Luzon, the Visayas, Mindanao and National Capital Region.

Under its proposed Federal Ombudsman Commission, there will be also be an overall Deputy Ombudsman for administration, Deputy Ombudsman for military and law enforcement and Deputy Ombudsman for every Federated Region.

Generoso said this is to speed up the investigation and prosecution of cases and avoid “inordinate delay” and to give it more teeth to the fight against corruption.

The Con-com is looking at having 18 federated regions.

The committee has also proposed to increase the composition of the Commission on Audit under federal government, with the addition of a management expert. This is because Con-com is eyeing to expand the auditing powers of the COA by adding performance audits in its function aside from financial audit.

This is to measure and assess not just compliance but also the outcome of programs, projects and expenditures.

Under the proposal, there will be a Federal Civil Service Commission, Federal Commission on Elections, Federal Commission on Human Rights and Federal Competition Commission aside from a Federal Commission on Audit and Federal Ombudsman Commission.

The committee is already 100-percent done with its proposed draft federal constitution and is now making a final review for each provision. The final en banc vote for the entire draft is scheduled on July 3 and 4.

The Con-com targets submission of the draft to the President on July 9. This is to give the President time to review the proposed constitution before his State of the Nation Address on July 23.