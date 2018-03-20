Con-com needs more time to finish first draft of federal constitution

The consultative committee (Con-com) has adjusted its timetable, with the first draft of the proposed federal charter that will be presented to the public for comments now targeted to be finished by April 30, instead of the original April 20 deadline.

This is to give the Con-com members more time to draft and approve specific provisions with the all-important annotations. The Con-com started its drafting phase on February 19.

Regional and provincial consultations are now set to run from May 2 to June 19, from the previous target of April 23 to June 8.

After the public presentation and consultation phase, the committee will move to the consolidation and approval stage from June 20 to July 16. The new schedule was presented in Tuesday’s briefing at the Philippine International Convention Center.

Despite the change in schedule, Con-com Chairman and former Chief Justice Reynato S. Puno said the committee is still “on track” to meet the July deadline of submission to the President.

The Con-com’s target date of first submission to the President is still on July 9, while the final draft should be submitted on July 19, days before the Chief Executive’s State of the Nation Address scheduled on July 23.

Puno said the committee needs to discuss various issues before it goes to regional consultations.

Puno told reporters that some of the most difficult parts—or “slippery slopes”—in drafting the Constitution are those involving the creation of constituent states, autonomous regions and the extent of powers to be given to them.

He noted they still need to determine how many states or regions will be formed on the basis of fiscal and economic data, and how many regions would be viable and sustainable.

“This requires a lot of study. The studies would determine where you will put the balance of powers between the national government and the constituent regions,” he said.

Puno added they are also expecting a lot of opposition when it comes to their decisions on political reforms, saying that they are just doing what’s best for

the country.

“There will be a lot of opposition. You can expect the champions of the status quo to resist these changes. We see that happening in the case of political dynasties, and we will also see that happening when we restrain the monopolies,” he said.

For the rest of its working days this month, particularly until March 23, the Subcommittee on the Structure of Federal Government is continuing deliberations on the distribution of powers among the Executive, Legislative and Judicial branches.

The Subcommittee on the Structure of Federal Government is hoping to finalize its recommendations to the en banc by the second week of April.

The Subcommittee on Rights, Obligations and Social Justice will also have two meetings on the consideration of inclusion of socioeconomic rights and environment rights (second- and third-generation rights) until Thursday.

The Subcommittee on Economic Reforms will also meet on Thursday to firm up recommendations on economic provisions for en banc decision.

After the Holy Week, the Committee will also decide on a number of topics under political and economic reforms.

Political-reform issues to be discussed and to be taken up for en banc by the first week of April are term limits, turncoatism, electoral system, campaign finance, political parties and direct exercise of democracy involving people’s initiative and power of recall.

Economic reforms, such as balanced economic liberalization, land ownership and competitiveness, are set to be discussed in an en banc session on April 10, while the bill of rights, or the civil and political rights to be strengthened with the inclusion of second- and third-generation rights, are set to be tackled by April 11.

Constitutional bodies and structure of federal government will be discussed the following week, and also the creation of constituent units, including the evolving system of federalism, constituent states, autonomous regions, other units of government, Bangsamoro and Cordillera are up for en banc session from April 23 to 26.