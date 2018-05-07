Con-com eyes to break up monopolies, cartels

The consultative committee (Con-com) reviewing the 1987 Constitution, having earlier adopted provisions to end political dynasties, now eyes the breakup of economic monopolies, cartels and other anticompetitive agreements by adopting so-called self-executing provisions.

At its scheduled meeting on May 7, the Con-com subcommittee on economic reforms will finalize provisions mandating the government to “ensure free and fair competition in trade, industry and all commercial activities, and promote efficient resource allocation…establish and guarantee equal conditions for economic activity” and “prohibit agreements that are anticompetition, including anticompetitive mergers and acquisitions.”

After their adoption at the subcommittee level, the Con-com will vote in an en banc session scheduled within the month.

Arthur N. Aguilar, the subcommittee chairman, told the BusinessMirror that they will take up today proposals from the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) to strengthen the State’s power over “market structures that are inefficient and lacking in competition.”

Established in February 2016, the PCC aims to prevent businesses from entering into anticompetitive agreements, abuse market dominance or enter into anticompetitive mergers and acquisitions.

In April the PCC launched motu proprio, a review of the Grab and Uber merger. The PCC particularly noted the Grab buyout redounds to taking 93 percent of the ride-hailing market.

Still, the commission said the introduction of new transportation network companies is a welcome development, allowing for passengers to have more choices.

The Con-com asked the country’s antitrust agency in March to submit proposals on “regulating or prohibiting monopolies.”

Article XII: National Economy and Patrimony Section 19 of the 1987 Constitution read: “The State shall regulate or prohibit monopolies when the public interest so requires. No combinations in restraint of trade or unfair competition shall be allowed.”

Aguilar said the Con-com finds the existing provision inadequate to promote competition, spur inclusive economic growth and ensure the country’s economic welfare.

“Strong and healthy competition and prohibition on monopolies are vital components of economic liberalization.

“We have to make sure that the business field is level because this is what will encourage investments, create efficient industries, lead to high-quality and rightly priced products and services for our consumers, and make economic growth inclusive,” he said.

In a paper submitted to the Con-com in March, the PCC said a monopoly is not the only market structure that adversely impacts economic welfare, noting that lack of sufficient competition even in markets with no monopolies nevertheless impacts on consumer welfare if left unregulated.

“A competitive and well-functioning market ensures that sufficient competitive pressure exists on competitors such that they are driven to attract consumers by way of lowering price or improving product quality. Furthermore, by allowing and encouraging the entry of competitors, consumers are empowered and benefit from having more options for the same good or service,” the document said. “Hence, competition enhances public welfare in the short run as consumers immediately enjoy cost savings, as well as noticeable differences in product or service quality and variety.”

Likewise, the PCC said competition also improves the welfare of businesses.

“Prohibiting anticompetitive arrangements, as well as abuses of dominance, leads to the creation of a fair and level playing field where firms succeed because of the merits of their product and the efficiency of their operations,” the PCC said in a copy of the paper obtained by the BusinessMirror. “Small businesses and potential investors may regard countries that tolerate foreclosure conduct, explicit or tacit cartel behavior and other anticompetitive practices as economies that are essentially rigged in favor of large and entrenched market incumbents.”

The PCC added: “Furthermore, foreign companies will be encouraged to bring in the necessary financial capital and technological expertise only if they are assured of a level playing field.”

The PCC said competition necessarily reduces the cost of business inputs.

Con-com Chairman and former Supreme Court Chief Justice Reynato S. Puno previously said: “Breaking economic monopolies and cartels is a precondition to economic liberalization” just as “breaking up political dynasties to level the political playing field is a condition sine qua non to federalism.”

The Con-com is set to submit its final draft to the President on July 19, or just days before the Chief Executive’s State of the Nation Address on July 23.