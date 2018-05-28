Con-com eyes more powers, tasks of JBC in vetting court aspirants

THE consultative committee (Con-com) tasked to review the 1987 Constitution is eyeing to expand the powers and coverage of vetting by the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC).

According to the chairman of the Subcommittee on Structure of the Federal Government, former Associate Justice Antonio Eduardo B. Nachura, the reorganized JBC is proposed to be renamed the Judi­cial Appointments and Disciplinary Council (JADC).

The Con-com is expected to fi­nalize the Article on the Judiciary this week.

As the name suggests, Nachura said they have also proposed that JADC shall have the power to inves­tigate all members and employees of the J udiciary, including the j udges and justices, and recommend dis­ciplinary action to the three High Court—Federal Supreme Court, Federal Constitutional Court and Federal Administrative Court.

It shall submit its findings to the High Court, which has control and supervision over the members and employees under its jurisdiction.

The Supreme Court, Constitu­tional Court and Administrative Court shall have final disciplinary authority over their respective of­ficials and employees.

“[The High Court] cannot dis­miss or impose any sanction if it is not recommended by the JADC,” he told the BusinessMirror.

In addition, Nachura said JADC is also eyed to recommend promo­tions and transfers of judges and justices. At present, the JBC rec­ommends to the President appoin­tees to the Judiciary, appointees to the positions of Ombudsman and Deputy Ombudsman, and judges of lower courts. At least three nomi­nees are recommended by the JBC for every vacancy.

Nachura said they are proposing these changes because it is better that the body given the preroga­tive to nominate the appointments, promotions and transfers, is also given the power to look at the integrity and performance of judges and justices it has recommended to be appointed.

“If they recommended judges and justices and it turns out that the ones they recommended were up to no good, they should also be given the equivalent power to in­vestigate,” he said.

Also, JADC’s members will be increased from seven to 14. There will be 10 ex-officio members and four regular members.

The ex-officio members will in­clude the chief justice of the Federal Supreme Court, presiding justice of Federal Constitutional Court, presiding justice of Federal Ad­ministrative Court, Ombudsman, chairman of Civil Service Com­mission (CSC), chairman of the

Commission on Audit (COA), a representative from the Senate, a representative the House, court ad­ministrator of the Federal Supreme Court and Justice secretary.

Regular members will include a representative from and designated by the Integrated Bar of the Philip­pines, a law professor designated by the Philippine Association of Law Schools, a representative from and designated by the Association of Generals and Flag Officers, and a retired Justice of the Federal Su­preme Court to be designated by the Association of the Retired Justices of the Federal Supreme Court.

The regular members shall serve for a single term of four years and with no confirmation by the Commission on Appointments.

The chairmanship of the council is also proposed to be rotated every two years among the chief justice of the Federal Supreme Court, the presiding justice of the Federal Constitutional Court and the presiding justice of the Federal Administrative Court.

An executive board within JADC shall also provide adminis­trative and operational support to

the council and handle day-to-day operations. Nachura said the change in the rules of chairmanship and the membership is intended to “make the JBC more functional and fair, and to perform their man­date better.”

He also stressed that the inclu­sion of constitutional officers like the Ombudsman, chairman of the CSC and chairman of the COA and the presiding justices of two other proposed High Courts in JADC would result in a lesser “influence” of the Supreme Court Chief Justice over its members.

“I think we cannot escape the fact that what happened to the Chief Justice is imputed as an er­ror of JBC,” he said, noting that JBC claimed earlier that there was substantial compliance on the part of ousted Chief Justice Maria Lourdes A. Sereno and then the Supreme Court issued a decision to the contrary.

“There was in fact a violation of the constitutional requirement,” he added.

On May 11 the Supreme Court issued a landmark decision voting 8-6 to grant Solicitor General Jose

C. Calida’s quo warranto petition to nullify the appointment of Sereno, on the ground that she did not comply with the requirements on the filing of Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net worths.

Last Monday former Supreme Court Chief Justice Reynato S. Puno also noted that the commit­tee is looking to overhaul the JBC to make it more independent.

“It will not be the same Judi­cial and Bar Council. It will be an entirely new council so that the council can really help in the bet­ter selection promotion, transfer of our judges and justices,” he said.

Although they have not dis­cussed thoroughly who will be the appointing power to the JBC, Puno noted that regardless of the appointing power, the members to be appointed will not have the right or privilege to be reappointed.

“That will be different from what we have today. That is the weakness of our JBC: the ones being appointed by the President can be reappointed,” he said, add­ing that those who want to be re­appointed can be influenced by appointing power.