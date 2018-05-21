Con-com eyes 3 high courts

THE consultative committee (Con-com) tasked to review the 1987 Constitution is eyeing three “high courts” under the proposed federal system to speed up the final resolution of cases.

This is different from the current set up in the Judiciary where there is only one high court—the Supreme Court.

Con-com Spokesman Conrado I. Generoso told the BusinessMirror that the subcommittee on the structure of the federal government took up for almost three days last week proposals to establish two more high courts, whose jurisdiction will be different from that of the Supreme Court.

He did not elaborate, as the details of the proposals and the results of the subcommittee deliberations will be the subject of a Con-com media briefing on May 21.

The BusinessMirror has learned, however, that in the proposals being considered by the Con-com, the Supreme Court will continue to have jurisdiction over most cases, including criminal cases in which penalty is life imprisonment or death, and decisions of lower courts under appeal or review except those which will be transferred to the two new high courts.

One of the two high courts will have exclusive jurisdiction over all matters and issues relating to constitutionality, while the other will tackle appeals on administrative cases and those decided by government agencies performing quasi-judicial functions.

The creation of three high courts is also meant to “ease the caseloads of the Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court and make the wheels of justice grind faster,” Generoso said.

The judicial system in the Philippines has been criticized for being too slow.

Last week’s deliberations of the subcommittee chaired by former SC Justice Antonio Nachura focused on the composition, qualifications of members and the manner of their appointment and the jurisdiction of each high court. The subcommittee is expected to finalize the Article on the Judiciary this week.