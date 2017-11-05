Comval gov: Compensate people’s trust with economic sustainability

DAVAO CITY—The provincial government of Compostela Valley said the government must compensate the trust of constituents with economic projects, especially infrastructure, to assure them of economic well-being.

“The pursuit of a sustainable economy is not just the task of the government because it’s a call of every sector of this province to engage, contribute and take ownership of our programs,” said Gov. Jayvee Tyron L. Uy during his first State of the Province Address at the Sangguniang Panlalawigan session hall in Nabunturan town last month.

He added the growth of the province “lies in its partners and the public that supports its policies.”

“We bank on the trust of our people, and it’s only due that we translate it to projects and programs that are beneficial. The improved mobility of our people, goods and services is a result of the continued projects of the provincial government through the Provincial Engineer’s Office,” he said.

So far, his administration already saw the completion of 182 road projects, government buildings and other infrastructure projects amounting to P713.92 million. Of these projects, especially those implemented beginning in July 2016 when he started his term, 115 infra projects amounting to P246.55 million were completed. These included 91 government buildings and other infrastructure projects costing P73.55 million and concreting of 24 road sections with total length of 19.454 kilometers amounting to P173 million.

Uy said there were still 12 road- concreting projects 29.39 km long, and costing P375 million.

The province also regularly maintained 79 road sections totaling 749.78 km and was able to rehabilitate 8.7 km, with another 11 km scheduled to be finished by the end of this year.

“Economic activities are considered the heart of the province; thus, farm-to-market roads are vital to our overall economic cycle. It’s worthy to note that the rehabilitation of roads has significantly decreased the travel time of our people,” Uy said.

In a related development in the agriculture sector, the provincial government distributed 800,000 cacao seedlings from the Department of Agriculture (DA). This was on top of 102,000 rubber-tree seedlings; 84,000 seeds of Robusta coffee; and 5,850 bags of fertilizers to cacao and coffee farmers.

The seed distribution also formed part of the provincial government assistance through its “Rebuilding and Recovery” program to the agriculture sector that still reeled from the effects of Typhoon Pablo in December 2012.

The DA assured cacao and coffee farmers that their products continued to be in demand in the domestic and international market, with cacao experiencing an upward climb in pricing.

Meanwhile, the provincial government also banked on its declining crime incidence that may augur well for more economic activities.

The provincial police said total crime volume dropped by 32.33 percent.

Supt. Jay Gasis Dema-ala, police provincial director, said only 226 cases were posted during the third quarter, from 334 cases logged on the same period last year.