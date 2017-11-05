Comval ends preconstruction conference for P452-M road concreting, repair projects

DAVAO CITY—The Compostela Valley province recently finished holding the preconstruction conference for its P452-million road concreting and repair of provincial roads.

The conference was a government condition prior to starting infrastructure projects.

Barangay captains and construction companies that were awarded the winning bid to the three big road-concreting projects attended the conference, along with the officers of the Provincial Engineer’s Office. The former were asked to assist the contractors to expedite the projects to allow their constituents to also benefit immediately the paved roads.

The three big-budgeted projects among the list of all other road projects were the Nabunturan-Saosao-Nuevo Iloco Provincial Road Phase II with a length of 6.85 kilometers and a budget of P75.9 million; the Mayaon-San Antonio Provincial Road Phase II with a length of 12.08 km and a budget of P200 million; and the Elizalde-Anitapan-Provincial Road with a length of 8.47 km and a budget of P176.25 million.

The projects were funded by the Office of the President coursed through the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG). The DILG has created the Conditional Matching Grant to Provinces for Road Repair, Rehabilitation and Improvement for the local governments.