Competition body to pursue review of P70-billion telco deal

POINTING out what it described as “slow, expensive and poor”state of the Internet in the Philippines, the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) said it will continue to push for the review of the P70-billion deal among telco operators in the country, even with the unfavorable decision from the Court of Appeals (CA).

In a 54-page decision, the appellate court affirmed the legality of the P70-billion buyout deal entered into by PLDT Inc. and Globe Telecom Inc. involving the telco assets of San Miguel Corp. (SMC).

Parties involved in the case—including the PCC—have yet to receive the official copy of the CA decision.

“Rest assured, however, that we will take the appropriate legal steps to move this multibillion-peso acquisition case forward,” the competition watchdog said on Monday.

The antitrust body added it is not abandoning its stand that the deal, which it earlier said could be in violation of the Philippine Competition Act (PCA), should be reviewed.

“We are firm in our resolve to perform our mandate under the law. We note that, a year after the sale, the public continues to complain of slow, expensive and poor quality of Internet and mobile services,” it said.

It did not cite any research or study to back its claim.

But, according to the latest State of the Internet Report of Akamai Technologies, the Philippines continued to lag behind its peers in terms of broadband connectivity.

It continued to land on the lowest spot with an average speed of 4.5 Mbps in the fourth quarter last year, which is a 44-percent improvement from the same quarter the year prior.

Likewise, the brief report on the state of the Internet in the Philippines of London-based crowdsourcing company Open Signal revealed that average speeds of 3G and 4G in the country “remained slow, well below” the global average speeds for the two mobile connections.

Compared to the global average of 16.2 Mbps for 4G, Smart Communications Inc.’s LTE speed was at 10.6 Mbps, while that of Globe Telecom Inc.’s was at around 8 Mbps.

On 3G, both ended the first half with roughly 2.5 Mbps in download speeds, a little less than half of the global 3G average of 4.4 Mbps.

“If anything, this has further fueled our determination to safeguard the market and promote the interests of consumers,” the PCC said. Representatives of the two telcos decided to keep mum on the appellate court’s decision, as they have yet to receive a copy of the CA ruling. According to the decision penned by Associate Justice Ramon Bato, the CA Former 12th Division held that the PCC gravely abused its discretion when it ordered a full review of the said acquisition despite PLDT and Globe’s compliance to its Memorandum Circular (MC) 16-002.

Thus, the appellate court issued a writ of mandamus compelling the PCC “to recognize the subject acquisition as deemed approved by operation of law.”

MC 16-002 requires parties to a merger and acquisition to merely notify the PCC through a letter addressed to the commission containing certain information.

The CA explained that following its examination of the notice submitted by the petitioners, it is convinced that the said notice sufficiently contains the “Key Terms of the Transaction” and substantially complied with the requirements of MC 16-002.

“With the subject notice being compliant with the requirements of MC 16-02, and there being no false material statement therein, the subject acquisition is deemed approved by operation of law and may no longer be challenged under the PCA,” the appellate court said.

“It follows that PCC is duty-bound to recognize that status and give effect thereto. The petition for mandamus is therefore, meritorious,” it added.

However, the CA pointed out that the approval of the deal does not remove the power of PCC to conduct a postacquisition review to ensure that PLDT and Globe would not engage in any anticompetitive conduct.

“If the parties misuse the subject acquisition to engage in anticompetitive behavior, then PCC may very well exercise its powers to prevent and punish anti-competitive behavior under RA 10067 (The Philippine Competition Act ),” the appellate court warned.

It, will be recalled that PCC, in its letters dated June 7 and June 17, 2016, it ordered the preacquisition review and investigation of the acquisition made by PLDT and Globe of all the issuing and outstanding shares and assets of Vega Telecom Inc., a subsidiary of SMC, for allegedly being violative of the PCA on suspicion of conspiracy on its sale.

Pursuant to the Sale and Purchase Agreement executed on May 30, 2016, for an agreed purchase price of P52,080,764,982 under a deferred payment scheme (the sum of P26,040,382,490 was paid upon the execution of the contract, P13,020,191,246 to be paid on December 1, 2016, and P13,020,191,246 to be paid on May 30, 2017).

Both PLDT and Globe purchased on an equal sharing or 50-50 basis the entire issued and outstanding shares of stock of VTI.

The PCC letters issued against both PLDT and Globe was hailed to the CA seeking to stop the former with its orders.

In granting the petitions, the CA said the PCC violated the constitutional right of the petitions to equal protection of the laws when the it refused to accord the deemed approved status of the acquisition despite substantial compliance with MC 16-002.

Furthermore, the CA noted that, while the PCC has original and primary jurisdiction in the enforcement and regulation of all competition-related issues, it nevertheless has no jurisdiction to conduct a full review of the subject acquisition.

It noted that the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) is the only government agency that has the authority to allocate, suballocate and grant permits for the use of radio frequencies under the Public Telecommunications Act.

Thus, the CA held that in case of conflict between the decisions of the PCC and the NTC, both government agencies should consult each other “guided by overreaching goals of promoting market efficiency and protecting the consumers’ welfare.”

Concurring with the ruling were Associate Justices Manuel Barrios, and Maria Eliza Sempio Diy.