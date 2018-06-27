Comelec sees no hurdle in securing fund for Charter change vote in 2019 

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Tuesday it is confident it will be able to secure funding from Congress for a referendum on Charter change, which is expected to take place next year.

In an interview, Comelec Spokesman James Jimenez admitted the electoral body is yet to allocate an amount for the referendum since they are still waiting for signals from the constitutional commission (Con-com) if the Charter change will push through.

The Con-com was formed earlier this year to review the 1987 Constitution.

The body earlier said it is targeting to submit to President Duterte its draft constitution before his forthcoming State of the Nation Address (Sona) next month.

“I was in the PLLO [Presidential Legislative Liaison Office] yesterday [June 26], and it looks like the earliest date [for the referendum] is on January [2019], since they will submit their report to the President I think on July 14,” Jimenez said.

“If they are going to stick to the six-month education period, then definitely it will take them up to January,” he added.

The Comelec will conduct the nationwide referendum to determine if Filipinos will support the proposed Charter change.

Jimenez said Congress is likely to provide the necessary funding for it since the Charter change was initiated by lawmakers.

“As long as their is a line item for it…then we could supplement [our budget] if the need for it [referendum] arises,” Jimenez said.