TELEVISION and radio broadcaster Mike Enriquez called on media practitioners and Church people on Thursday not to be afraid in telling the truth in a time of rampant misinformation.

In a speech at the start of the Judges Forum of the 40th Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA) at the San Carlos Seminary in Makati, Enriquez stressed the importance of promoting truth today amid the numerous “purveyors of ‘fake news’” in society.

“They have power. They are in the media and they use brute force of the government and the private [sector],” Enriquez said. “Be not afraid to be, I hate to use the word, even if you have to be controversial if need be,” he added.

Fr. Jerome Secillano, executive secretary of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines’s Public Affairs Committee, agreed with Enriquez on the need to combat fake news, which he said has left many confused about the standards of morality.

“They are no longer sure what is right and wrong. Some people think that killing, committing adultery, stealing is right. Why? Because there are people who are famous, who are saying so,” Secillano said.

Sticking to the truth

Enriquez said both the media and Church could combat the spread of misinformation by going back to the source of truth.

“For me, personally and professionally, the best weapon against fake news starts with faith in the truth,” Enriquez said.

But what is this truth?

Secillano said this comes from the words of Jesus Christ, which provides guidelines on what is good, transcending practicality and sometimes even reason.

“Whatever Christ taught us, it is the truth. So when he said thou should not kill, thou should not steal, thou should not commit adultery, this is clear– then you are not committing anything wrong,” Secillano said.

“We are having a crisis of truth because [there are] so many people who try to question the legitimacy of these so-called biblical, theological and the truths of our faith,” he added.

New opportunity

EVEN this crisis, however, could serve as an opportunity for the faithful to strengthen their faith, asserted Radio Veritas President and Rev. Fr. Anton Pascual.

“We are in challenging times, but it is also a very good situation. It is an opportunity for us to witness to the kingdom and experience the healing and restoration of Jesus Christ,” Pascual said in his homily for Holy Mass celebrated at the CMMA Judges Forum.

The Caritas Manila executive director said people can rise to the challenge by reaffirming the truth as they know it.

He said the CMMA panel of judges and board of trustees are now in the forefront of this challenge.

Media, after all, greatly influences the mind of its audience, Pascual said.

“The challenge is [to] feed your mind with truth everyday. Free your mind when you start your talks and focus always on prayers,” Pascual said.

For his part, CMMA Chairman and President D. Edgard A. Cabangon said he is confident the CMMA judges and board of trustees will be able to fulfill their role of picking the deserving winners.

“They are professionals in their own work. Their competence and impartiality as communication professionals make the CMMA the most valued award for mass-media workers,” Cabangon said.

“I am sure they will keep alive the CMMA ideal of promoting Christian values through mass media,” he added.

Established in 1978 by the late Jaime Cardinal Sin, the CMMA is one of the longest existing local awards for the press, television, radio and film.

Enriquez, who is a CMMA award ee himself, said he hopes the CMMA would continue to evolve, in order to serve not only as a giver of awards, but also as an ongoing engagement of the Church with the media.

The CMMA should go “deeper in ensuring they exemplify Christian values not only in their work, but also in their personal life,” Enriquez said.