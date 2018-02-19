Closure of Boracay resorts to have minimal impact on PHL tourism

THE closure of resorts and other establishments in Boracay Island found violating environmental and easement laws will have “minimal impact” on the country’s tourism industry.

In a news conference over the weekend in Davao City, Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo said there were “no substantial cancellations from the big hotels and resorts” in the popular resort island, even after President Duterte threatened to close it down if relevant government agencies were unable to solve its problems.

She said, “out of the 57 resorts called, only eight persons canceled at the Bamboo Beach Resort, while in Blue Marine Boracay, 22 room blockings were canceled. The cancellations were allegedly due to the president’s declaration. So the effect is limited.”

In 2017 some 2 million tourists visited Boracay. The island also generates some P56 million in visitor receipts for the economy. According to the Department of Tourism (DOT), there are about 600 resorts on Boracay, which has been consistently recognized as one of the most popular islands or beaches in the world by prominent travel publications and news blogs.

This developed as she disclosed that President Duterte will be “issuing a directive requiring all resorts to have a water-treatment facility.” She said this will be applicable not just to Boracay but to resorts all over the country. She added that the DOT isn’t just focusing on Boracay but on many other destinations to ensure that they remain pristine and attractive to tourists. “We don’t want these destinations to be destroyed so we’re looking out for the other destinations.”

The DOT recently completed a fact-finding mission on Siargao, and this week, will be checking on Coron in Palawan, as well.

Nevertheless, Teo added, even if Boracay is indeed closed down, as the President had warned, there were other destinations in the country that tourists could go to, such as Siargao, Bohol and Coron. Yet she stressed, “not all resorts [in Boracay] will be closed; those will be only those who have violated the laws.”

The DOT chief underscored that all her agency wants to do is to “protect the future of the next generation. It will be a pity if we can’t fix Boracay now. Now is the time to save Boracay.”

For her part, DOT Undersecretary for Communication and Public Advocacy Katherine de Castro pointed out that the problematic area in Boracay is Bulabog Beach, where the kitesurfing and other wind sports activities are conducted, not the main white beach. “The waters of Bulabog Beach are brown already. This is the one we want to fix with the help of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the private stakeholders.”

She added that since the President issued the closure order of some 200 establishments on the island, the private stakeholders have been acting to clean up their mess. “According to our regional director [in Western Visayas], many private establishments are now fixing their sewage and water-treatment facility. So President Duterte’s words had an impact. And we all know when he gives a six-month deadline, he really means it.”

Teo, citing news reports, said Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu issued notices of violations to 57 resorts out of the 200 identified in a list of violators on the island. She also reiterated some of the violations, which included connecting sewage pipes to a government-owned drainage system meant only for rainwater. In response to a question on what other destinations like Bali can learn from Boracay, the DOT secretary said “it’s important that the private sector helps the government in safeguarding these destinations. The government can’t do everything; the private sector has to help.”