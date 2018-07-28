ABACA may have staged a spectacular comeback in the past two decades, drawing robust orders from overseas while also seeing a spike in the local demand. The iconic Philippine fiber, however, is facing a tough challenge these days: the increasing realization among some stakeholders that the loose observance of a classification system has taken away the farmers’ motivation to produce quality fiber, thus threatening the sustainability of the current high demand.

The situation has so gotten out of hand that in many instances, not just low-quality abaca was packaged for orders; some shipments included debris like stones and pieces of wood, and in other cases, the fiber was deliberately drenched in order to make it heavy. Officials cited as the culprit for this dire state of things the “all-in” system that simply allows farmers to pack products solely according to volume, or to comply with the quantity committed to buyers.

Realizing the possible fallout from allowing a “business as usual” environment in the sector, the Philippine Fiber Industry and Development Authority (PhilFIDA) has ordered the strict enforcement of a classification trading scheme for abaca by the fourth quarter of 2018 to ensure high-quality domestic output of the natural fiber.

In fact, the threat to the local abaca industry is so compelling that officials warned of its “demise” should other countries, mostly in the Asean region, wise up and continue to not only increase their abaca production but also rigorously follow the classification system that the local industry observes very minimally.

PhilFIDA Executive Director Kennedy T. Costales issued on July 25 Memorandum Circular (MC) 112, series of 2018, titled “Strict Implementation of Administrative Order No. 1, Series of 1999, Memorandum of Agreement on ‘All-in Buying,’ and other rules and regulations safeguarding the quality of fibers in the Philippines.”

The MC was addressed to all grading baling establishments, trader-exporters, traders, processors and buying stations of abaca.

MC 112 would implement the MOA among abaca processors and manufacturers and grading establishments that seek to end the current “all-in” abaca trading scheme in the country.

“For the guidance of all concerned stakeholders, starting October 1, 2018, PhilFIDA shall strictly implement the provisions of Administrative Order No. 1, Series of 1999, the Memorandum of Agreement against ‘All-in Buying’, and other related rules and regulations issued by this Office pertaining to the regulation and production of the quality of Fibers being produced, processed and exported by the Philippines,” the MC 112 read.

“In connection thereof, PhilFIDA shall take all the necessary corrective actions and impose sanctions upon those who shall be found to be acting in violation of the aforementioned orders, circulars, rules and regulations,” the MC 112 added.

Shortage, poor quality

COSTALES said the practice of all-in buying scheme in the abaca industry has worsened fiber quality and resulted in lower income for farmers.

“The gist of this is basically that all-in buying is not allowed anymore. This has been practiced by everybody because of the shortage in supply,” he told the BusinessMirror in an interview.

“They just want to get the volume in order to cover their commitment abroad. So, in order to do that they resorted to all-in buying, which contains garbage materials such as rocks and [pieces of] wood,” he added.

Costales initiated the MOA among abaca players to “voluntarily and unilaterally” halt the all-in buying practice in the country.

According to Costales, 13 of the 19 major abaca players in the industry have signed the MOA as of July 24.

These 13 industry players, according to Costales, already purchase “more than 80 percent of the total produce of farmers.”

They are eyeing to have the remaining six players—five rope makers and one grading baling establishment—to sign the MOA before August ends.

Under the classification-based trading scheme, abaca manufacturers, processors and traders would be forced to buy high-quality fiber from their sources.

The PhilFIDA chief said the implementation of a classification trading scheme would allow farmers to earn double, as first-class abaca is being bought at around P120 per kilogram compared to the P60-per-kg average quotation of low-grade ones.

Furthermore, stopping the all-in buying scheme would ensure that farmers would produce the highest-quality of abaca fiber, according to Costales.

Quantity at all cost

“DURING my time with the industry, it was classification basis of trading,” but now, he lamented, most farmers are oriented toward “all-in buying because they do not care about the quality—[for as long as it’s] abaca buyers [will buy it] due to [the] shortage,” he said.

“Farmers are not really disciplined to produce better quality. And over the past 10 years the quality of our abaca fiber has worsened,” he added.

The first-class abaca fiber grades are EF, S2, S3 and I, while G and H are second-class abaca fiber grade; JK is the tag for fifth class, Y fiber grades are damaged fibers; and WS is the tag for the worst kind of abaca fiber.

Costales said that, due to the all-in buying system, the grade quality that the farmers produce is mostly JK, and damaged fibers like Y2 and WS fiber.

He hopes that bringing back the old buying system would discipline the farmers and give them a “motivation to improve the quality.”

“There will be a gradual improvement on quality; EF-I [abaca fiber grade] cannot happen overnight,” he said. “To reverberate down the line, it would take four to six months. Expect great improvements in the quality in four to six months,” he added.

Under the MOA, all-in buying is defined as “the practice of buying abaca fibers in a wholesale manner, where this kind of trading does not require semi-classification or classification of fibers as to quality—specifically the color, cleaning, tensile strength, moisture content and length.”

It also refers to the buying of abaca fibers “with high moisture content and/or contaminated with foreign matter, i.e., stones, rocks, leaves, twigs, oils, plastics, etc., which give more weight to the abaca fiber bundles.” It also involves the purchase of abaca fibers that are “mixed with spurious fibers like Dartex, Pakol, Lalusin, Canton, MSP, among others.”

Pact for all

UNDER the MOA, the parties (abaca players) agree that the all-in buying scheme of abaca has discouraged the farmers from producing high-quality abaca fibers and allowed them vis-a-vis local traders/middlemen to take advantage of each other.

Furthermore, parties that signed the MOA “voluntarily and unilaterally agree to stop, cease and desist the practice of buying abaca fibers from the abaca farmers and traders [Class A to D], at ‘all-in’ basis as a self-imposed regulation.”

“The Parties categorically and voluntarily abide by this self-imposed regulation as set forth in this memorandum of agreement despite the principle of ‘free enterprise’ and ‘laissez-faire’,” said the MOA, a copy of which was obtained by the BusinessMirror.

The signatories also agreed to purchase abaca fiber on a classification basis only in accordance with the guidelines of the Philippine National Standards. Payments to farmers should be based on the classification system, the MOA stressed.

The MOA established a compliance committee that would impose regulatory sanctions on abaca players that continue to buy at an all-in basis.

The compliance committee will be comprised of two representatives each from the pulping, grade baling establishments and cordages sectors and the head of the PhilFIDA.

The compliance committee was given these functions under the MOA: monitor the compliance; decide on the merits of cases of noncompliance with the MOA; decide on the use of the penalties generated and conduct regular meetings.

Under the MOA, violators of the agreement will be fined P10,000 for first offense; P30,000 for second; P50,000 for third; P75,000 for fourth; and P100,000 for the fifth infringement and beyond it.

“The Parties hereby unilaterally and voluntarily agree that the penalties collected shall be earmarked for the accelerated growth and development of the abaca industry,” the document read.

‘Clear and present danger’

TO say the stakes are high in this push for reforms is an understatement. The Philippines produces 85 percent of the world’s abaca fiber supply, and 1.5 million Filipinos depend on it for their livelihood.

“A clear and present danger in the Philippine abaca industry has been identified in the horizon which could bring about the demise of the Philippine Abaca Industry,” declared the PhilFIDA document.

The danger mostly arises from “external threats” posed by countries like Indonesia and Costa Rica that are now into plantation-type farming, which could allow them to ramp up production in a few years.

In contrast, 95 percent of Philippine abaca farms are only intercropped to other primary agricultural products like coconut, falcata, rubber and fruit trees.

Industry officials said Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam are looking to follow in the footsteps of Indonesia, making the Philippines truly at risk of eventually being the laggard among its Asean peers.

Assuming, said government estimates, that the so-called abaca emerging countries devote a total 10,000 hectares to abaca and then observe the Philippine classification system— which the locals now disregard—then the Philippine abaca industry “could lose 36 percent by year 2020 from the current 85 percent” (market share) it had as of 2017.

If these other countries then ramp up hectarage and production further, and on top of that observe the rigorous classification system that pays heed to quality, “the same would mean a death sentence to the Philippine abaca industry,” the government report warns.

Clearly then, sticks and stones may eventually break our fabled fiber unless all stakeholders put their act together—or risk killing yet again an industry that was so painstakingly plucked from the grave just two decades ago.