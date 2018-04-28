Classic duel in the making

NINE seasons ago, a Rachel Anne Daquis-led Far Eastern University (FEU) and a Manilla Santos-powered De La Salle clashed in an epic three-game Finals with the Lady Spikers prevailing in Game Three with a fantastic 25-19, 20-25, 25-21, 25-21 win to claim the Season 71 University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball championship before a 6,500-capacity at the then-San Juan Arena—now called the bigger and more modern FilOil Flying V Centre.

Classic was that showdown that Santos and Daquis played gargantuan roles and emerged as two of the best players the country has ever seen in the sport. Now, their jerseys hung mightily in the rafters of their respective school gyms.

De La Salle went on to five more championships in the past eight seasons. FEU? The Lady Tamaraws failed to make it to the Finals in all those years.

Fast forward to the present day.

Today, the Lady Tamaraws and Lady Spikers meet again for Season 80 glory in Game One of their best-of-three championship series fires at the glittery Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Finals rematch that took nine years in the making is set at 4 p.m. after the men’s championship showdown opener between three-time defending champion Ateneo de Manila and National University—which are facing each other in the finals for the fifth consecutive year—at 12 noon.

The Lady Spikers are eyeing their third “three-peat” and 11th overall title, while the Lady Tamaraws are looking to stop De La Salle’s dynasty and end their 10-year title drought to snatch their league best 30th championship.

“We’re ready for this. It’s time to bring back the championship trophy to Morayta, the trophy that FEU lent to other schools,” said the first year Lady Tamaraws Head Coach George Pascua, who squares off with a soon-to-be-legend De La Salle Head Coach Ramil de Jesus.

Interestingly, Pascua and de Jesus were teammates on the FEU men’s champion team in Season 54.

De Jesus, who was a graduating player when he teamed up with a rookie Pascua in the 1990s, said that this is a different level of championship duel compared to the squad he steered to its first UAAP title nine seasons ago.

“Season 71 has a big difference to Season 80 in terms of level. Every year, volleyball evolves and now we’re in a high level of competition,” said de Jesus, De La Salle’s coach for 20 seasons.

FEU broke what has become a predictable Ateneo-De La Salle finale for so long and that worries de Jesus—he sees how eager his pal, Pascua, and the Lady Tamaraws in winning this one.

“FEU improved a lot as you saw in both the first and second round of eliminations. We fought in five sets. They really want to prove something this year,” de Jesus said. “George is a persevering man. He did great in coaching FEU so we have to be ready because I know they will not back down.”

FEU’s graduating star Bernadeth Pons is also expected to go all out and frustrate the similar bid of La Salle’s outgoing troika of Majoy Baron, Kianna Dy and Dawn Macandili.

“Expect me to keep on giving my all. I’m going to go all out because this is my last chance,” said Pons, a strong Most Valuable Player contender this year. “We have one more goal and that is to become champions. No mercy!”

“My personal motivation is not to ruin Coach Ramil’s record so as much as possible, I don’t want to spoil De La Salle volleyball history on my final playing year,” reigning MVP Majoy Baron said.