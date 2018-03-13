Clark International Airport ready to absorb 2.7 million passengers

THE Clark International Airport is ready to absorb 2.7 million passengers now or at any given time. Thus said Alexander Cauguiran, officer in charge of the Clark International Airport Corp., during a briefing conducted at the corporate boardroom of this airport last Friday.

Cauguiran said the present airport terminal has a 4.2-million annual passenger capacity.

In 2017 1.5 million passengers were recorded, a difference of 2.7 million that could be distributed between domestic and international passengers. The number could even be increased to 3 million passengers maximum.

“That means we are ready to absorb 2.1 million for domestic and 1 million for international,” he added.

“And there is some more space between international and domestic terminals now that can be joined together for another expansion to accommodate more passengers in case new developments arise,” he added. “So, before the new terminal will be finished in 2020, we can absorb more passengers and incoming flights.”

Cauguiran said it’s not necessarily Cebu Pacific only, but all other airlines can move to Clark. He also said he was told by airline executives that whatever the rationalization plan of the government they will follow.

Cauguiran added that, based on what he understands, the government wants to make the Ninoy Aquino International Airport [Naia] Terminal 2 purely for domestic passengers and Terminal 3 for international flights, since there are immigration slots unused because domestic flights crowd the terminal.

“Now, if the plan [is] to make terminal 2 purely for domestic only and terminal 3 for international, then there will be some displacements, that is why they are told to move to Clark,” he said.

“We are now being invited to join the technical working group that includes the Naia, the airlines and us,” Cauguiran added on the present status of the development.

Earlier, the leadership of the House of Representatives has extended to six months—from the original 45 days—the deadline for airlines to transfer some of their flights to this airport to decongest the Naia even as Cebu Pacific bucked the plan, saying, “it would lead to the cancellation of thousands of flights aside from displacing millions of passengers.”

This would mean all of Philippine Airlines’ international flights to Terminal 1 will be removed, according to Miaa General Manager Ed V. Monreal.

Etihad Airways, Japan Airlines, Thai Airways and Saudia Airlines, however, will continue to operate in Terminal 1.

Terminal 2 would be for domestic flights of PAL, PAL Express and Cebu Pacific while international flights of 27 foreign carriers would be transferred to Terminal 3.

Monreal said Terminal 4 would still be used by Air Asia, Cebgo, Sky Jet and Air Swift.