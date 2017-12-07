Clark development key to plan to disperse industries–Duterte

Clark Freeport, Pampanga—President Duterte pressed for the fast-tracking of the government’s infrastructure program to spur economic growth in major urban centers outside of Metro Manila.

In a speech, the President said Metro Manila will soon be a dead metropolis and, due to this, the government will have to disperse the industries to the provinces to maintain the country’s steady economic growth. He specified Clark as crucial to the “Build, Build, Build,” the government’s infrastructure program, as a number of projects intended to decentralize Metro Manila are located in the developing city.

“Clark is a very important destination now for the Philippines,” Duterte said during a food festival here. He added he recommended Clark to some investors for future business ventures, saying it is an ideal site for infrastructure projects.

“[What Clark lacks now] is the infrastructure for mobility, but…I think, in the fullness of God’s time, we will have it. I hope it would come, even half of what they have offered so far, [even just half of all the planned projects]. Clark is a very important arterial place [because it leads to the exit of] Luzon upward, and in the development, because it is very important that we disperse the industries,” the President said.

He told Capampangans in attendance they are lucky their province is blessed with a landscape perfect for infrastructure development. “It used to be a bane for ultra-nationalists or to the communists in this country—the existence of military bases, the Americans,” Duterte said, adding that it is somewhat alien to the rest of the country due to its inhabitants—a mix of locals and foreigners.

He was apparently referring to the Clark Air Base in Angeles City, which was previously operated by the United States Air Force as part of the Military Bases Agreement that was scrapped by lawmakers in 1991.

What used to be a “bane” became a blessing for the Capampangans, Duterte said, as Pampanga later on became the owner of Clark. Clark is critical to the Duterte administration’s “Build, Build, Build” campaign. The infrastructure program aims to develop the Clark International Airport and Clark Green City as part of efforts to attract industries and people to move outside of Metro Manila.

The President graced the Capampangan Food Festival here. He was accompanied by Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo of the Second District of Pampanga and Gov. Lilia G. Pineda in the first-ever cooking showcase of Culinarya Pampanga, a network of chefs and restaurant owners in the province.

According to the Pampanga tourism office, the food festival was held to bolster the province’s bid to become the “Cuisine Capital of the World.” The event features mostly traditional Capampangan dishes, including pork-belly bringhe, kilayin, morcon, pancit luglug, asadong dila and kalderetang dila.