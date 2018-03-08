Citystate Properties to launch 2nd phase of Sandari Batulao

CITYSTATE Properties and Management Corp. (CPMC) will launch the second phase of its Sandari Batulao development with wellness activities for guests, brokers and sellers on March 10 at the project site in Nasugbu, Batangas.

The launch of Dima, a 19-hectare development, comes following the completion of Nalé, the earlier 41-hectare phase of Sandari Batulao. The new development is named after an ancient Tagalog god of good harvest.

Citystate Properties is a boutique developer focusing on healthy mountainside living. Sandari Batulao allocates 40 percent of both the Nalé and Dima phases to greens and open spaces.

CPMC is the property development arm of the ALC Group of Companies organized by the late Ambassador Antonio L. Cabangon Chua.

While Nalé is a residential village, Dima is envisioned to be a wellness community, with health-conscious future residents in mind. The wellness concept is being pushed with the activities slated on Saturday, Markie Almazora of CPMCs Marketing team said.

These include an acupuncture session to be conducted by Alex Zamora, massage service, a healthy cooking and healthy juicing demo, mushroom cooking and gardening demo and nature painting.

There will also be healthy dancing and Tai Qi, a traditional Chinese exercise, to be led by Nurture Wellness Village; Zumba and Pilates sessions, amid the playing of relaxing music.

These activities are meant to give people a better understanding of Dima’s principle of “Eat. Move. Sleep…. The importance of the right food to fuel the body, the right movements to stimulate muscles and the right environment to give the best sleep are the values that Dima is built on,” a company brochure explains.

The activities are being undertaken by CPMC in partnership with Anytime Fitness Center, Nurture Wellness Village, Le Dons Garden Café, Waveforce and Freshminds Digital Photography.