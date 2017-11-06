CIMB Group to complete Asean presence in Manila

The CIMB Group, one of the largest in Malaysia, plans putting up a branch in the Philippines, reports said.

“The plan to complete the Group’s Asean [Associations of Southeast Asian Nations] footprint through our presence in the Philippines is well underway.

The strategy there will focus on digital banking and collaboration with local partners, partly replicating the model used for Vietnam,” CIMB Group CEO Tengku Dato’ Sri Zafrul Aziz said at the annual meeting of management and shareholders.

The CIMB Group already has a presence in 9 of 10 countries grouped under the Asean, except in the Philippines.

Also in an interview with Malaysian publication Star Online, CIMB senior officials earlier this year plan to operate in the Philippines soon after applying for a license from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Although the BSP declined to comment on banks looking to operate in the Philippines, officials confirmed the application of one Malaysian lender to put up a branch.

Deputy Governor for the Supervision and Examination Sector Chuchi Fonacier further said the Malaysian bank filing is already in the “advanced” stage of processing and seen to be given a green light before the year ends.

Reports indicated the CIMB was interested in acquiring a stake in a local commercial bank.

The BSP, however, said the applicant Malaysian lender has plans to put up a local branch instead of acquiring an

ongoing concern.

Several banks have since taken advantage of the government’s foreign bank liberalization law allowing for the unhampered entry of global lending giants in the Philippines.

The law, approved in 2014, was a step toward the country’s acceptance to the eventual financial integration of countries grouped under the Asean.

Six other foreign banks have expressed the intent to establish local presence, including two from Taiwan, two from China, one from Indonesia and one from South Korea.

Except for one Taiwanese lender planning only to establish an offshore banking unit, everyone else wanted to open a branch.

The CIMB Group is ranked the fifth-largest banking group in the Asean and one of the largest Islamic banks in the world, with a market capitalization of 60 billion Malaysian ringgit.