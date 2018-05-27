Cimatu: PHL facing natural-resource scarcity

The Philippines is now facing natural resource scarcity due to numerous-factors, foremost of which was the degradation of terrestrial and marine ecosystems.

Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu said this in his keynote speech marking the country’s celebration of the International Day for the Year of Biodiversity (IDYB) held at the National Museum of Natural History along T.M. Kalaw Avenue in Malate, Manila, on May 22.

In his speech, Cimatu underscored the need to protect the country’s terrestrial and marine ecosystem through stronger protection measures for the country’s protected areas covered by Republic Act 7586, or the National Integrated Protected Areas System (Nipas) Act.

“Our protected areas are the last bastion of our endemic but threatened wildlife and habitats. Recognizing this imperative, the Philippine Congress passed the expanded Nipas bill early this year, increasing our protected areas to 3 million more hectares. Hopefully, the president signs it into law soon,” he said.

Cimatu admitted that, with the limited work force and resources, it will be a challenge for the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, but nevertheless, it will be a very welcome challenge.

The DENR chief said that, as signatory to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), the Philippines spearheads landmark actions on biodiversity conservation from 1992 up to the present.

The Philippines was one of the first countries to sign the CBD at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in 1992. This commitment was affirmed when the Philippine Senate ratified the CBD on October 8, 1993.

According to Cimatu, being one of the 17 mega-diverse countries in the world, the Philippines has identified biodiversity conservation as a major strategy for sustainable development.

“Our centerpiece response to protect and conserve our biodiversity resources is the establishment of the integrated protected areas system,” he said, referring to the mandate of the Nipas Act, which provides for the establishment and management of a comprehensive protected-area system to protect and maintain the country’s biological diversity, including natural and cultural resources.

The Philippines currently has 240 protected areas, but only 13 are backed by legislation, while the rest was established by virtue of presidential proclamations, presidential decrees and executive orders.

According to Cimatu, affirming its commitment to the CBD, the Philippines has passed several laws that were meant to protect its rich biodiversity and has signed international treaties to which it strengthens commitment for international cooperation and collaboration toward this end.

He said that, besides the protected-area management under Nipas, the Philippines, through the DENR, is developing new approaches to biodiversity conservation to expand work beyond Nipas-declared protected areas.

“Under the collective term Other Effective Area-based Conservation Measures, we work closely with indigenous people in Indigenous Community Conserved Areas, with the local government units in Local Conservation Areas, and with other stakeholders in Key Biodiversity Areas and Critical Habitats,” he added.

The 2018 IYBD celebration was highlighted by the turnover by the National Museum of Natural History to the DENR-Biodiversity Management Bureau (BMB) of a life-size replica of “Lolong”—the world’s largest saltwater crocodile ever to be captured from the wild in September 2011. It was 22 feet, 3 inches and weighed more than 1,000 kilograms when it was captured in a creek in Bunawan, Agusan del Sur.

Lolong died in 2013. Its skin and skeletal remains were preserved by taxonomists and are exhibited at the National Museum of Natural History.

In an interview with the BusinessMirror, Director Crisanta Marlene Rodriguez of the DENR-BMB underscored the importance of forging a strong collaboration with the National Museum in educating the public about the importance of the country’s rich biodiversity.

Also part of the celebration was the unveiling of an artwork, titled Ang Kulay ng Puti, by AG Saño, an environmental advocate, and muralist.

After the unveiling, the artwork will be transferred to its permanent home at the Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife in Quezon City.

The BMB also launched the book, titled Guidebook to Protected Areas of the Philippines, a series of publications that aim to highlight areas of ecological, economic and cultural significance that are vital to sustaining the natural and cultural heritage of millions of Filipinos.