Cignal, Sta. Lucia eye higher spots in PSL

JOINT fourth-placers Cignal and Sta. Lucia battle separate foes, seeking to barge in the first half of the final standings before entering the second round of the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix today at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Cignal faces Generika-Ayala, which will try to avoid a seventh-place finish and improve its 1-5 win-loss record, at 4:15 p.m., while Sta. Lucia takes on sixth-placer Foton (2-4) at 7 p.m. in the last day of first round.

The HD Spikers and the Lady Realtors are tied at fourth, with identical 3-3 cards and a victory over their respective foes will put them in a three-way tie with third-placer Cocolife (4-3).

Based on the league format, the top team, which is the undefeated Petron, would join the third, sixth and eighth ranked teams in Pool A, while the second-seed F2 Logistics would be grouped with the fourth, fifth and seventh ranked squads in Pool B for another round of action.