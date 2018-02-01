Churchgoers and art patrons unite for Magallanes Church’s Garden Way of the Cross restoration

The Catholic parish church of St. Alphonsus Maria de Liguori, also known as the Magallanes Church, is soliciting support for the restoration of its Garden Way of the Cross, a project organized by the Ministry of the Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion with the support of Msgr. Claro Matt Garcia, Parochial Vicar. Fr. Lorenzo Ruggiero, Barangay Magallanes Chairman Armand Padilla and Magallanes residents and churchgoers.

Created by National Artist for Landscape Architect Ildefonso I.P. Santos, the Garden of the Way of the Cross is a ‘must-visit’ during the annual Holy Week tradition of Visita Iglesia. It is a pilgrimage in itself for art lovers and churchgoers, providing a beautiful spiritual experience on the passion and death of Jesus. It is also a unique art tour that uses the various sculptures of the country’s esteemed artists to tell the story of the final days of Jesus Christ in a new way to people.

Giving their various interpretations for the 14 Stations of the Cross are: National Artist Napoleon V. Abueva (I. Last Supper); Abdulmari “Toym” De Leon Imao, Jr. (II. Agony in the Garden); Ros Arcilla (III. Jesus is Condemned); Raphael Arcilla (IV. Crowning with Thorns); Tito Sanchez (V. Jesus Carries the Cross); Jose Mendoza (VI. Jesus Falls); Ramon Orlina (VII. Simon of Cyrene Helps Jesus); Juan Sajid (VIII. Jesus Meets the Women of Jerusalem); Francisco Verano (IX. Jesus is Nailed to the Cross); Priscillano Vicaldo, Jr. (X. Jesus Forgives a Thief at The Cross); Solomon Saprid (XI. Mary and John at the Foot of the Cross; Eduardo Castrillo (XII. Jesus Dies); Antonio Mondejar (XIII. Jesus is Laid in the Tomb); and Dominic Galicia (Resurrection).

Galicia, by the way, is also the architect who designed the rebuilt Magallanes church after the original 1968 structure (designed by National Artist Leandro Locsin) was burned down in September 9, 2004.

Churchgoers have always found an uplifting and interesting approach to contemplating the Way of the Cross in Magallanes Church. Unfortunately, the Station sculptures are highly exposed to unfavorable weather conditions and the elements, which result in inevitable damage that necessitate constant, careful and costly restoration work.

In view of the demanding nature of restoration and upkeep for this unique depiction of the Way of the Cross and its importance in shaping the image of Magallanes Church, art patrons, churchgoers, village residents and civic leaders have all become involved in raising funds for the purpose.

A number of parish activities have been initiated to obtain enough funds to renovate the Magallanes Church’s Garden Way of the Cross in its entirety.

Those who wish to make a contribution or get involved in any way to offer whatever kind of support for the restoration work and other parish projects of the Magallanes Church may check out their Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/StAlphonsusParishMagallanes/). Or much better, you can visit the church and experience for yourself its artistic Garden Way of the Cross that is at once a guide to meditation and a path to encounter Christ.

