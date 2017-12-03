Church urged to reflect on ‘new challenges’ as Year of the Parish ends

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol—The culmination of the Year of the Parish is a crucial opportunity to reflect on issues that challenge the Church’s commitment to the Gospel, Tagbilaran Bishop Alberto Uy said at a Mass on November 27.

“You are expected to make a reflection on how to respond as a church to the BECs [Basic Ecclesial Community], to the challenges of the times, specifically [how] the millennials are expressing themselves, the trend of drug use, the painful reality of EJKs [extrajudicial killings] and other moral issues,” he said, addressing the participants of the national gathering for BEC directors and coordinators.

The prelate stressed the need for new ways to address what the Church encounters as “new minds and contents with evolving context.”

“The Church needs to recognize that new approaches and strategies must be explored if we are to remain faithful to the mission of the Gospel,” Uy added.

Fundamental need for generosity

The Tagbilaran bishop emphasized the “fundamental need” for generosity in doing mission in today’s world.

“A fundamental need in this mission is to possess a generous heart. I pray that this may be an event of the spirit; that this gathering triggers in all of us a profound commitment to be generous in evangelization,” he said.

Uy further warned that “without generosity, plans will remain in papers and ideas never come to life.”

More evangelizers wanted

He said, “The Church needs evangelizers. The Church needs you, people who recognize that, as they open their hands to reach out to BECs, those same hands are field with greater joy and peace.”

Coming from different parishes nationwide, BEC directors and coordinators will participate in the three-day gathering to represent, report and share about their BEC experiences in their respective dioceses.

The organizers held a welcome dinner for the participants, foster families and volunteers from Bohol after the Mass.

BEC initiatives don’t end with Year of Parish

A Catholic bishop said that the culmination of the Year of the Parish celebration should not be the end of BEC formation and initiatives. “Please do not espouse a mistaken notion that our efforts [with] BEC communion end here at this culmination. Do not make this an excuse to become mediocre with our BEC formation efforts,” said Talibon Bishop Patrick Daniel Parcon in a homily on the second day of the national gathering on November 28.

The prelate noted how the Blessed Mary’s act of faith is an impeccable “model of the ecclesial communion of faith in charity and in union in Christ.”

He encouraged the BEC directors and coordinators that the end of the Year of the Parish should be a call to persevere in “realizing God’s kingdom on earth” by living a deep commitment in Christ.

Ongoing evangelization

Emphasizing further on the role of evangelization and of the parish, Parcon pointed out how the next pastoral year is exactly in the middle of the nine-year novena in preparation for the celebration of the 500th year of Christianity in the Philippines.

According to him, this “high lights our need to foster deeper communion [in] our BECs and the rest of the faith communities of our parishes.”

“Working toward a deeper and stronger communion is a perpetual undertaking. There can be no end to it. The Year of the Parish, therefore, holds all the years of the novena together,” he added.

Personal encounter with Christ

Parcon went on to explain how having Jesus encounters ensure the best formation for BECs and the Church. “Continuing forever presupposes the tight grip of the spirituality, in which all such actions and endeavors are anchored upon.”

Furthermore, the bishop reminded those tasked to manage BEC formation to “first and foremost, recover stronghold of experience with the person of Jesus Himself.”

“What we are handing down to others is our personal encounter with our Lord—that makes Christians grow in the faith no matter how trying the time are,” he said.

This continuing tradition, according to the prelate, requires a personal experience for “one cannot give what he does not have.”