Choosing eyewear for performance and protection

We are all aware of just how much damage the sun can do to our skin. Golfers of all persuasions slather on sunblock before their forays onto the golf course. Some apply so much that they look like actors in a Kabuki play. But not that many know just how much damage the sun can do to your eyes. Just because you can’t get sunburn on your eyes, doesn’t mean they’re immune to sun damage. If your eyes are tired, red or dry at the end of a round, you risk cataracts; long-term damage and possibly blindness. Good news is that protection is just a good pair of shades away. Most lenses sold today block 100 percent of UV light and so will go a long way to preserve our vision, but do precious little to help get that 6-footer in the hole.

Golfers have specific vision requirements and need eyewear that will enhance vision and performance; eyewear that you never feel like you have to take off. This is why most golfers don’t wear sunglasses; it’s a lot of trouble. You put them on then take them off before you hit then put them back on. Then you start over when you get to the next shot. And you have to clean them constantly; sun block and body oils leave nasty smudges on the lenses, rendering them useless. But a careful search can lead to the holy grail; eyewear that offers 100-percent UV protection enhances visual performance, increases comfort and isn’t high maintenance when you’re using it.

The golf course is a world of shades of green and we require lenses that will allow us to decipher the subtleties and highlight contrasts without taking your sunglasses off. Oakley’s Prizm Golf lenses provide ultimate visual performance with maximum protection from the sun while on the golf course.

Oakley Prizm Golf lenses optimize visual detail to help you read the greens by seeing how the grain is cut. They boost depth perception, so you can spot subtle variations in the slope to read the break. You’ll see exactly where the fairway ends and the rough begins, and your eyes will have all the critical information they need to avoid the bunkers and judge ball speed for putting. This lens also reduces glare and eye fatigue, so you’ll stay more relaxed and focused.

Lenses that are optically correct are vital to any sport; in golf the precision required makes this an absolute necessity. This is where most sports lenses fail. The curvature of a sports lens often causes severe refraction of light, causing you to feel like you’re walking down stairs. If you get a bit dizzy or lightheaded, the lenses are unsuitable for golf. Our eyes compensate, but this leads to eye strain and fatigue. They’ll wind up on top of your head instead of on your face; not good. This is the single most important criteria for most golfers; after all, if you can’t see it, you can’t hit it.

Oakley Prizm Golf lenses feature hydrophobic and oleophobic lens coatings that repel water and body oils. These things are just amazing. Think about playing an entire round of golf without cleaning your glasses.

Current eyewear technology has advanced to the point where sports vision is no longer compromised by protection. The best examples demonstrably enhance visual performance and have progressed from a fashion accessory to become indispensable sports equipment.

Oakley takes a backseat to none when it comes to fashion. Oakley’s frames are trendsetters and you will find one that fits your face and style on the golf course. Few products provide this level of functionality with class-leading quality and style.

Oakley Prizm Golf eyewear are available in Oakley concept stores all over the country.