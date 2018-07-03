Chism, Magnolia fight for survival

RETURNING import Wayne Chism will be tested as his new team, Magnolia, fights for survival when it takes on NLEX in the Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup today at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Pressure welcomes the 6-foot-9 Chism, who is tasked to lead the Hotshots in two crucial games against the Road Warriors and defending champions San Miguel Beermen for their last assignments in the midseason tournament.

Certainly not a newbie in the league, the former Rain or Shine reinforcement and Best Import has tons his shoulder as Magnolia (4-5 won-lost) badly needs a safe passage to the playoffs as tight jams in the lower half of the standings continue to drive the teams into must-win situations.

Sitting in eighth place, the Hotshots must sweep their remaining matches, which Head Coach Chito Victolero considers as do-or-die games. They take on the Road Warriors at 7 p.m.

Victolero brought Chism last week to replace Justin Jackson. He is the fourth import for the Hotshots this conference after Vernon Macklin, Curtis Kelly and Jackson.

In the first game, June Mar Fajardo returns from his Gilas Pilipinas duties as he leads San Miguel (5-4) against already eliminated Blackwater (1-9) at 4:30 p.m.