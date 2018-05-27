Chinese officials, DOF tackle investment areas in PHL, Asean

A delegation from China, representing 44,000 Chinese local-level chambers of commerce, has expressed interest to explore cooperation and investment opportunities in the Philippines, according to the Department of Finance (DOF).

The delegation met with Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III last Thursday and expressed interest to explore possible investment opportunities in the country, as well as a possible tie-up with other business groups within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to further strengthen trade relations across the region.

Gao Yunlong, the chairman of the All-China Federation of Commerce and Industry (ACFCI), was accompanied during the meeting by several Chinese investors engaged in the fields of aerospace and aviation, agriculture, energy, hotels, tourism and other businesses.

According to Gao, Chinese private investments in the country will help further fuel the Philippines’s economic growth and deliver real benefits to Filipinos in the form of more job opportunities and higher incomes.

The DOF pointed out that Gao had told the finance chief during their meeting that he was impressed with the Philippines’s “economic development and social prosperity” during his first recent visit in Manila.

“I bring a number of Chinese entrepreneurs with me, and the mission of our delegation is to seek cooperation and opportunities in the Philippines, including investments and business cooperation,” said Gao, who is also vice chairman of the national committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

Dominguez, in turn, informed the delegation that investment opportunities in the country are open in the areas of private housing, food production and retail, manufacturing, and tourism.

“The big investments now, in the Philippines, I think is going to be in private housing, food production, in the retail food business, in manufacturing—our manufacturing is growing last quarter at 18 percent. These are the areas [where] we welcome investments,” Dominguez said.

He said the delegation can open discussions with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry on exploring business partnerships and opportunities in the country and in linking up with other business groups across the Asean region.

Chinese officials and businessmen with Gao during the meeting were: Chinese Ambassador Zhao Jianhua; Lawrence Ho, member of the National Committee of CPPCC, vice chairman of ACFCI, and chairman and CEO of MELCO International Development Ltd.; Chang Zhaohua, member of the National Committee of CPPCC, vice chairman of ACFCI, vice chairman of Shanghai Federation of Industry and Commerce, and chairman and CEO of Shanghai MicroPort Medical (Group) Co. Ltd.; Ma Jun, secretary of the delegation and director general of Liaison Department of ACFCI; Li Chunguang, director general of the General Office of ACFCI; Wang Litao, deputy director general of Poverty Alleviation and Social Service Department of ACFCI; and Lin Yinsun, deputy to the National People’s Congress, vice chairman of China Society for Promotion of the Guangcai Program, member of the Standing Committee of ACFCI, vice chairman of Jiangxi Federation of Industry & Commerce and chairman of the Board of Zhengbang Group Co. Ltd.

Also in the meeting were: Wang Licheng, member of the Standing Committee of ACFCI, chairman of China-Africa Business Council, and president and CEO of the Board of Holley Group; Shang Jiyong, vice chairman of China Society for Promotion of the Guangcai Program, vice chairman of Shandong Federation of Industry & Commerce, and chairman of the Board of China Wanda Group; Zhang Lei, executive committee member of ACFCI, vice chairman of Guizhou Federation of Industry & Commerce, and chairman of the Board of YuTian Group; Wang Junhao, executive committee member of ACFCI, president of China Agriculture Industry Chamber of Commerce, and vice chairman and president of JuneYao Group; Xiang Wenbo, vice chairman of Hunan Federation of Industry & Commerce and president of SANY Group; Zhang Zengchang, vice chairman of the board of Zhongqi Holding Group; and Cao Qingshe, vice chairman of Hebei Construction Group Corp. Ltd.

Dominguez, through the delegation, thanked China for its continuing full cooperation and support of renewed bilateral cooperation with the Philippines initiated by President Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2016.

The ACFCI is a civil-society organization that engages with Chinese private entrepreneurs. It has now grown to include 44,000 local-level business chambers or organizations with 47 million members combined.

“These private companies [account for] 60 percent of the GDP and 50 percent of the tax revenues [of China]; moreover, they contribute 70 percent to technological and product innovation in China and 80 percent of China’s jobs,” Gao said.