Chicken prices continue to recover

Poultry growers are slowly regaining their footing as data from the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) showed the farm-gate price of broiler continued to recover, and breached P92 per kilogram in the third week of October.

Data from the BAI obtained by the BusinessMirror showed that the farm-gate price of broiler as of October 23 reached P92.56 per kilogram, slightly higher than the P92.07 per kg recorded on

October 16.

The highest recorded farm-gate price during the reference period was P94 per kg, while the lowest was at P91 per kg, according to BAI data.

On a monthly basis, the P92.56-per-kg farm-gate price was 68.08 percent higher than the P55.07 per kg recorded on September 22, BAI data showed.

BAI data also revealed that the retail price of fully dressed chicken as of October 23 was pegged at P142.08 per kg, 2.03 percent higher than the previous week’s P139.25 per kg.

The price of day-old chick (DOC) also went up during the reference period. BAI data showed that the price of DOC grew by 10.82 percent to P27.75 per piece, from P25.04 a week earlier. The figure was also 84.75 percent higher than the P15.02 per piece recorded a month ago.

The United Broilers Raisers Association earlier told the

BusinessMirror that some poultry growers have started to reload their flocks to take advantage of the expected increase in demand for broiler meat, as the holiday season approaches. The group said this contributed to the recovery of the farm-gate price of broiler chicken.

While bird flu struck mostly commercial layers, the farm-gate price of broilers took a hit because consumers panicked over the government’s discovery of the outbreak.

Last month the Department of Agriculture (DA) has started to deploy sentinel birds in Central Luzon towns struck by bird flu.

Agriculture Secretary Emmañuel F. Pinol earlier told reporters that the DA has not received any new reports of bird-flu outbreaks in the country since he declared the crisis was over

in September.

However, Manila will still have to await the confirmation of the World Organisation for Animal Health that the Philippines is bird flu-free.