Chicken inventory more than doubled in June

The country’s dressed-chicken inventory as of June 18 more than doubled to 25,856.85 metric tons, from 10,023.9 MT recorded a year ago, the latest data from the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) showed.

Data from the NMIS indicated that the latest chicken inventory was also higher compared to the levels recorded a month ago and the previous week by 22.01 percent and

48.86 percent, respectively.

Half of the dressed-chicken inventory, came from local producers, while the remaining half consisted of imports.

As of June 18 locally produced dressed chicken in cold storages more than tripled to 12,06.09 MT, from 3,740.04 MT recorded in the same period last year.

Imported dressed chicken in the country’s cold storages during the reference period reached 12,950.76 MT, 106.09 percent higher than the 6,283.87 MT recorded a year ago.

Among all the regions in the country, the National Capital Region recorded the highest

inventory of local chicken at 11,161.39 MT, followed by Central Luzon with 5,676.02 MT.

The NMIS, an attached agency of the Department of Agriculture, said the figures did not include fresh, chilled chicken and mechanically deboned meat, as well as those already in distribution channels.

The agency also said the survey covered only accredited cold-storage facilities.

Frozen-pork inventory

Data from the NMIS also showed that frozen-pork inventory as of June 18 rose by 78.42 percent to 32,954.66 MT, from 18,469.81 MT recorded in the same period last year.

Of the inventory during the period, the bulk consisted of imports at 31,754.40 MT. Locally produced pork in cold storages reached only 1,200.26 MT, according to NMIS data.

Region 4A had the highest frozen-pork inventory at 10,045.4 MT, of which 9,794.32 MT were imported, figures from the NMIS showed.

However, the country’s frozen-pork inventory as of June 18 was 8.12 percent lower than the previous week’s 35,868.30 MT, while it was 9.08 percent higher compared to the 30,211.46 MT recorded a month ago.

The NMIS said the frozen-pork inventory included carcass, primal and specialty cuts. The survey covered accredited commercial and in-house cold-storage facilities.

Filipino traders are allowed to purchase pork and chicken from abroad, and they usually do so via the minimum-access volume scheme of the World Trade Organization.