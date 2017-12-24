Cheering up Emmaus House residents

The Emmaus House of Apostolate in Barangay San Agustin, Malolos, Bulacan—a home to old indigent female patients from provincial hospitals—recently received visitors from the Senior Hub, Sunshine Place and music therapists from the College of Music and Performing Arts of Saint Paul University of Manila, led by Sherry Martinez and Cleofe Buenavista.

The group turned over their donation of basic necessities and taught the residents the importance

of music to their health and well-being. The Emmaus House provides spiritual nourishment and care to its residents who are neglected, abandoned, sick and dying elderly. They are nursed, their wounds cleaned, their clothes washed and they are given food.

The Emmaus House, which now houses 72 residents, enjoins everyone to share their blessings to the less fortunate either as benefactors, volunteers and coservants in the apostolate.