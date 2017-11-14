Cheered days back, Trudeau now jeered on Canadian wastes

Days after earning the praise of Filipinos for dining at a locally bred fast-food chain, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday was criticized for his failure to act decisively on the 103 container vans of waste materials that were illegally shipped to the Philippines from Canada, from 2013 to 2014.

Aileen Lucero, national coordinator of the EcoWaste Coalition, said while “we do not have any problem with PM Trudeau stopping by a 100-percent Filipino-owned restaurant, he should have gone as well to the nearby port to see for himself the reeking Canadian trash shipments right there, and then made the announcement to take the garbage out of the Philippines.”

“That act would have merited greater media mileage, and endeared him to all Filipinos,” Lucero added.

She said years after these tons of wastes were dumped in the Philippines, Filipinos are still waiting for the Canadian government to act and take them back.

Lucero said 26 of the 103 container vans of Canadian garbage were illegally disposed at a private landfill in Tarlac from June to July 2015, angering local officials and residents and galvanizing citizens’ opposition against foreign-waste disposal in the country.

Trudeau on Tuesday said that, while the garbage came from a private business, not the Canadian government, they are now working to resolve the issue, saying his government “is very much engaged in finding a solution.”

“I expressed to President Duterte the assurance of my officials here in the Philippines and back in Canada that we will continue to work on this and hopefully resolve this,” Trudeau pointed out.

During the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit Manila in 2015, the Canadian prime minister said the solution was already being developed to address the problem.

But in a news conference on Tuesday, Trudeau explained that Canada was prevented by its own legal regulations from taking back the 2,450 tons of garbage in 2015.

“Even though it originally came from Canada, we had legal barriers and restrictions that prevented us from being able to take it back,” he said. “Those regulations and those impediments have now been addressed, so it is now theoretically possible to get it back.”

The prime minister also said the two governments need to address some questions, such as who should shoulder the shipping expenses of the trash back to Canada. “There’s still a number of questions around who would pay for it, where the financial responsibility is. This was, at its origin, a commercial transaction. It did not involve government.”

Expedite

Party-list Rep. Ariel B. Casilao of Anakpawis asked Trudeau to expedite the return of about 103 containers of trash materials back to Canada.

“PM Trudeau already said that he is committed to President Duterte that his government is finding a solution to address the issue. We hope that the solution would be soon because these shipments of waste materials that have been here for three years might pose health issues in the long run, even if it is properly treated,” Casilao said.

“To prove its serious commitment, we asked PM Trudeau to expedite its measure so that these mixed waste materials would be shipped back to their country for proper disposal,” Casilao added.

Moreover, the Makabayan lawmaker said dumping of Canada’s trash was a “product of corruption” in the customs in connivance with its brokers. “Also, it is a product of unfair trade relationship, as our trade policy is geared to further open our market to foreign exports, especially to non-Asean members,” he said.

“This is one of the effects of the Asean in terms of trade; even waste materials are exported aside from various surplus of agricultural products which gradually kill our farmers’ livelihood and agriculture industry,” he added.



