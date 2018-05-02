Chase for pro-am crown gets going

FORMER national players Tonton Asistio and Jude Eustaquio hope to buck early pressure from a slew of crack tandems as they begin their chase for back-to-back crowns in the Delimondo National Pro-am at Splendido Taal Golf Club in Laurel, Batangas.

Asistio and Eustaquio, members of the bronze medal team in the 2009 SEA Games in Lao PDR, nipped Jelbert Gamolo and Jolo Magcalayo in sudden death in last year’s inaugural staging of the event put up by the International Container Terminal Services Inc. with the duo seeking to build early momentum for another shot at the title in the P2-million championship.

“Pressure is inherent in the game. The expectation to do well certainly adds anxiety. But we are lucky that we are very comfortable with each other.

I just want us to have fun as we compete out there. It is always a privilege to play and compete together,” said Eustaquio, golf director at Forest Hills.

But they surely expect the rest to likewise dish out their best, with some pros even tapping new amateur partners to bolster their respective bids for the top P360,000 purse in the 54-hole championship organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Gamolo has linked up with many-time amateur champion Rupert Zaragosa; Rolando Marabe Jr., joint fifth last year with Gary Sales, will now team up with Stephen Paduano; Elmer Salvador is now with Oliver Gan; Marvin Dumandan taps Rex Goquingco; Jay Bayron with Tony Olives; Jobim Carlos with DJ Padilla; and Clyde Mondilla now paired with Jeric Hechanova.

Other pairs tipped to contend for the crown are Jhonnel Ababa-Jaemin Koo, Ira Alido-Martin Guiang, Ferdie Aunzo-George Punasen, Michael Bibat-Joel Yamyamin, Mhark Fernando-Nico Sevilla; Zanieboy Gialon-Ian Dagatan, Tony Lascuña-Denden de Castro, Justin Quiban-Moulay Rhounimi, Joenard Rates-Jojo Roxas, Orlan Sumcad-Malic Umpur and Arnold Villacencio-Ralds Sarmiento.

Also joining the title hunt are Dutch Guido Van der Valk, who is teaming up with Andrew Nemec; South Korean Park Jun Sung, with Jordan Mamaril as partner; and Spain’s Salvador Paya Vila, who will be partnering with Daniel Crisostomo.

Play will be foursomes (alternate shot format) with the top 40 teams after 36 holes advancing to the finals. The winning pro will pocket P360,000, while the top amateur will receive trophy and gift prizes.