‘Charter review must also focus on economic policies’

The country’s largest business group is concerned the shift to federalism will be prioritized in the review of the 1987 Constitution over making changes in economic policies the business sector has long fought for.

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) was dismayed with President Duterte’s decision to fill his consultative committee with lawyers, saying they might focus on political changes and sideline economic reforms in the process. PCCI Chairman George T. Barcelon decried the lack of “voice from the business sector” in the review of the Constitution.

“I noticed all the members that were appointed or selected, [most of them are] lawyers. There should be more representatives from the business sector,” Barcelon told the BusinessMirror in an interview.

With lawyers occupying almost every seat in the consultative panel, he said, “the way it looks,” the Charter change will be more of a political move to shift the Philippines to a federal form of government.

“Having this review on the Constitution, is it going to be used as a basis to move into federalism? [If so,] that should be another area,” he argued.

Barcelon believes the government is “aiming to hit two birds with one stone” by conducting a review that seeks not only to amend the highest law of the land, but also to shift to a federal form of government. He said he sees nothing wrong with it, but suggested the two reforms be done separately.

“If we are going to go federal, then what would be the things that would be national? What would be the things that would be under the states,” Barcelon said, noting these are the things the panel might look at in the review.

The PCCI chairman clarified that he “has no qualms about going federal,” and praised countries that have become successful under a federal type of government. However, at the end of the day, he said what is important is the substance of the leaders, not the form of the government.

“We have promises. We have good governors. We have cities with good mayors, like when the President used to rule Davao City. Substance is very important than the form. The other area of concern is that the government really needs to have more qualified and competent civil servants,” Barcelon said.

Lawyer Susan U. Ordinario, who is the lone female member of the consultative committee, said the business sector has nothing to worry about, as the panel will review all aspects of the Constitution, not just its political provisions.

“Well, the President wants the Philippines to become competitive, but the committee has to study what is best for the country,” she told the BusinessMirror.

“We are reviewing the entire 1987 Constitution, so it would be safe to presume that all provisions relative to business and investments will be reviewed and proposals [will be] made to make the country competitive,” Ordinario added. She also said the committee will ensure all its proposals will be made public and will be discussed thoroughly.

The President handpicked 19 people from different areas—majority are lawyers—to review the highest law of the land in a move to revise some, if not all, provisions of it. The move is part of the Duterte administration’s push for a Charter change eventually building up to the shift to a federal type of government.

Duterte signed Executive Order 10, which created the consultative committee under the Office of the President last December. The committee is mandated to “study, conduct consultations and review the provisions of the 1987 Constitution including, but not limited to, the provisions on the structure and powers of the government, local governance and economic policies.”