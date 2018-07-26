Change in Lotto ticket prices results in lack of change

ANGELES CITY—When Lotto ticket prices had to go up to P6, P12 and P24—from the previous P5, P10 and P20—to implement a provision of the TRAIN law, there was another unforeseen consequence, besides the disappointment of bettors who had to shell out more: Lotto outlets are now experiencing a shortage of coins for change, resulting in long lines.

The long queues in Lotto outlets are expected to further be aggravated by the Ultra Lotto draw on Friday with a jackpot amounting to hundreds of millions.

On Monday the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) implemented the increase in its prices due to RA 10963, or the TRAIN law, and Section 12 of the Bureau of Internal Revenue Regulations 4-2018 on Documentary Stamp.

In an advisory that caught most of the public by surprise and even Lotto outlets, the PCSO said it is implementing the new price per ticket of all its lottery products.