THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is now working under a lot of pressure, after President Duterte delivered a mild rebuke to the agency for delivering infrastructure projects at a pace that, despite all the frenzied activity, he deemed as slow. That load is about to get heavier as the Philippines shifts to a cash-based budget in 2019.

Under the sweltering heat of the sun in Silang, Cavite, Secretary Mark A. Villar recently admitted that he expects to handle more pressure next year with the change of fiscal policy in terms of budget allocation.

“With the cash-based budget, we will be under more pressure to disperse more projects out of the pipeline,” he said, wiping beads of sweat from his face, eyes squinted.

Implementing a cash-based budget means that government contracts for projects and programs intended for the fiscal year should be fully delivered, inspected and accepted by the end of the fiscal period.

This means that allocations for projects that will not be started during the fiscal year will be reverted to the National Treasury, and will not be reallocated for the year after—the process being practiced under the obligations-based budgeting.

Villar’s office has received a total budget allocation of P555.7 billion for 2019, quite a jump from the P441.8-billion budget for 2018. It is a sum that is understandable, given the huge burden placed on his office, as the fulcrum of the ambitious “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure program.

For all of Villar’s reputation as an action man who began his term at DPWH completing long-delayed projects from past administrations, he received the equivalent of a national tongue lashing from President Duterte earlier this month. The impatient president said he will hold the public works chief accountable for any delay or failure in the delivery of vital infrastructure.

Highest obligation rate

Villar noted, however, that the agency has been doing well in terms of obligating projects. Especially in 2017, when his office successfully clocked in a 92-percent obligation rate.

“Our obligation last year reached 92 percent, and we’ve been increasing our disbursements every year,” he said.

Based on the latest 2018 report of the public works department, the said obligation rate—reaching P621.9 billion—was the highest in seven years from 2011.

“We know that for this year, we are ahead in terms of infrastructure at 42 percent increase year-on-year—that’s a big increase, but it’s not perfect, so we are still improving the system,” Villar said.

No less than Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno also defended the DPWH on Thursday, when he was asked why the agency was getting a huge budget increase despite the perceived “slowness” in the past year. Diokno said, given the formidable challenge to shepherd the entire infrastructure program, it is sheer folly to punish DPWH by cutting its budget when it needs precisely to ramp up expenditures to keep pace with the timeline for public works.

Road connectivity

Since the new administration came in to power in 2016, the public works department under Villar’s helm has effectively increased road connectivity, completing road development projects across the Philippines.

It has widened 1,908 kilometers of road, constructed 328 km of by-pass and diversion roads, filled in a gap of 398 km in between national roads, and built 1,316 km of access roads leading to airports, seaports and tourism arteries.

Southern Tagalog took the lion’s share of the roads widened by the agency with a total of 298.33 km of roads, while Northern Mindanao was the top region with the most number of by-pass and diversion roads built at 97.13 km.

Soccsksargen had the highest number of missing gaps filled at 81.89 km, while Western Visayas had the most number of access roads built at 233.61 km.

The agency has also widened 511 bridges with a total length of 23,929 meters, replaced 204 bridges, constructed 127 new ones, rehabilitated 939 bridges, and strengthened 642 others.

In terms of length, Soccsksargen had the most number of bridges widened at 3,276.34 km, Mimaropa had the most number of bridges replaced at 1,139.01 km, Zamboanga Peninsula was the top region in terms of bridges built at 1,035.38 km, Central Visayas was number one in terms of bridges rehabilitated at 7,838.84 km, and Northern Mindanao was listed as the region with the longest strengthened bridges at 6,950.72 km.

The government is also in the process of building and widening new and existing roads and bridges across the Philippines.

Metro bridges

In Metro Manila, it is currently building, retrofitting, rehabilitating and replacing 36 bridges with a total budget of P1.08 billion to “improve the logistics network” in the metropolis.

It is quite a burden, to be sure, given how rehabilitating one bridge alone—Otis bridge in Manila, where 6,000 trailer trucks pass daily—would take so much time and effort, not to mention disrupt traffic and fuel public resentment.

Villar said the agency is also in the process of building more thoroughfares though the so-called Luzon Spine Expressway Network—a high-standard network of expressways in Luzon with a total length of 834.72 km, which is about double the existing length 382.26 km.

Under the said spine expressway network are: the extension of the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEx), the Central Luzon Link Expressway, Phase I from Tarlac City to Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija, Plaridel By-pass Road, Southeast Metro Manila Expressway, C-6 (Phase I), the Connector Road, and Segments 10 and 8.2 of the North Luzon Expressway (Nlex).

Also included are: the Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3, the Naia Expressway Phase II, the Manila Cavite Toll Expressway Project, C-5 South Link Expressway, the Cavite Laguna Expressway, the South Luzon Expressway Road 4 , the Quezon-Bicol Expressway, and the Camarines Sur Expressway.

“Once completed, travel time from Metro Manila to San Fernando, La Union, will be reduced from 6 hours and 55 minutes to 3 hours and 10 minutes. Moreover, travel time from Ilocos to Bicol will be reduced from 19 hours and 40 minutes to 8 hours and 15 minutes,” Villar explained.

Some of these projects fall under the Build, Build, Build (BBB) program of the Duterte administration, touted as one of the most ambitious infrastructure programs of the government to date.

Labor shortage

And with all of these developments ongoing, the Philippines is in the midst of a labor shortage, with the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) Bureau of Local Employment estimating a demand for over 1 million construction employees for the BBB program alone.

In 2017, jobs in the construction sector reached 3.59 million workers, or about 158,000 more than the 3.31 million construction workers in 2016. Labor shortage that year was at 120,000 employees.

“It will be more challenging for us to look for workers,” Villar admitted. “But this also means that we now have more opportunities for work here in the Philippines.”

The government launched in May an online jobs portal for the BBB program, listing 11,000 vacancies in ongoing projects as of the said month. The portal is expected to post “hundreds of thousands” of employment opportunities through 2022.

Tesda to the rescue

Villar said the agency is also trying to address this shortage through a partnership with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) and DOLE, with full support from the industry group, the Philippine Constructors Association.

“We have a partnership with Tesda and DOLE, wherein we want to match our demand through trainings and certifications from the said agencies,” he said.

Just recently, 81 heavy equipment operators and engineers of the public works agency passed the competency assessment conducted by Tesda.

Tesda Director General, Secretary Guiling A. Mamondiong noted that this is just the start of the revival and revision of a 2006 memorandum of agreement between his office and Villar’s for the training of skilled workers in the construction sector.

The new agreement requires both agencies to work together to prepare skilled and qualified workers in different construction projects of BBB.

Under the said deal, the responsibilities of Tesda will include the training and assessment for Bureau of Equipment engineers who are qualified to become trainers and assessors for equipment operators.

The DPWH, on the other hand, is tasked to provide the Motorpool and its network dubbed Base and Area Shops nationwide as practicum and administration venues for expected trainees.

The main goal of the partnership is to assess and certify engineers and operators so they can become trainers and assessors for other construction workers.

Eyeing OFW returnees

Villar added that his group is looking at enticing overseas Filipino workers to come back to the Philippines and work as employees for construction companies that are tapped for the BBB program.

“Now our workers abroad can choose to work here as we now have more opportunities. With the demand now on steady increase, the value will likewise increase—this means that we will now have more high-paying jobs,” he said.

With all these, the agency is taking things in stride, with its chief vowing to hasten the implementation of infrastructure delivery to improve the lives of Filipinos all over the country.

“We have a lot of projects and we want to fast-track all of them, especially much-needed infrastructure. So I think that’s a challenge, and we accept that challenge,” Villar said.