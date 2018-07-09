Cha-cha gaining traction, but DU30 ‘term’ stirs debate

By Butch Fernandez & Bernadette D. Nicolas

FRESH efforts to tinker with the 1987 Charter are seen to gain traction in the Senate with Monday’s scheduled submission to President Duterte of a “Federal Constitution” drafted by the Palace-appointed Constitutional Committee (Con-com).

Former Senate President Aquilino “Koko” L. Pimentel III indicated Sunday he would endorse early passage of enabling legislation to synchronize holding the national plebiscite to ratify proposed Charter changes with the upcoming 2019 elections.

Amid his optimism about fulfilling a timeline for constitutional change to make way for federalism, however, the absence in the Con-com draft of an explicit provision barring Duterte from standing for election anew in 2022 continued to spark debate.

The Con-com’s spokesman

defended the absence of such a provision, and Duterte himself reiterated at the weekend he would never consider extending his stay in power and would even want the draft framers to cut short his presidency so he exits by 2019, not 2022.

Draft to spur process

That debate aside, Pimentel said on Sunday he was confident the shift could happen within this administration, even if he earlier told the BusinessMirror only a few senators were keen, like him, on pushing it.

“Yes, federalism is one of the platforms of the Duterte administration which is why this will happen within its six-year term,” said Pimentel in a radio interview. “So far, it is inside the timeline.”

The ex-Senate chief, who was recently replaced by current Senate President Vicente “Tito” C. Sotto III, added that while the initial Charter change (Cha-cha) efforts encountered delay, “at least we now have a specific model that we can discuss, debate and fight over.”

Sotto said a day earlier, in an interview with DWIZ, that Charter change will still not be among the chamber’s priorities for the moment, as Congress has to clear its agenda of other priorities. However, he acknowledged that federalism will in time get legislative attention as it is part of the administration’s agenda.

Pimentel said on Sunday, “the new timeline will be conveyed to the President,” recalling he had suggested it is the “most practical” option to hold the elections and plebiscite on the same day.

Pimentel pointed out that even if the Duterte administration has four more years, he is supporting the new timeline, citing the one-year delay in composing

the Con-com.

“What if we are ready with the draft [Constitution]? Don’t call a plebiscite?” he wondered aloud.

Pimentel added: “the plebiscite [to ratify Charter changes] is scheduled 90 days once the proposal is ready; since we have four more years of the present administration, there is a big chance we can hold the plebiscite within that four-year period for the Federal Constitution.”

Meanwhile, he said President Duterte ought to be given time to study the proposed Charter changes submitted for ratification, “Correct. It depends on the decision-making process. But in the first place, I am sure the President will be monitoring what the proposal will contain,” said Pimentel.

The senator, however, also acknowledged synchronizing the elections and Charter plebiscite may be “practical” but it needs to be studied further, given that this will overlap with congressional calendar for tackling the annual budget bill and the upcoming election season. “But let us see if we can do it,” he added.

Explicit bar on Duterte?

Following the controversy from having no provision under the new charter barring Duterte from seeking reelection in 2022, the Con-com defended their decision, saying that they go by the “principle of democracy.”

According to Con-com Spokesman Conrado I. Generoso, the Constitution cannot have this “discriminatory” and “undemocratic” provision since the Constitution sets the qualifications and disqualifications that apply to all and not to any particular individual.

Besides, Generoso said in a statement, such a provision constitutes class legislation and violates the people’s sovereign right to elect their representatives

and leaders.

“The adoption of a new Constitution that changes the system of government effectively results in a fresh start for all,” he said. “It is not the Con-com’s desire or anybody’s desire but it is the natural consequence, the natural effect of a a new Constitution and a change in the system of government.”

The Con-com statement contrasts with what UP political science assistant professor Gene Lacza Pilapil said in March in a Senate hearing on Charter change—that that in order “to protect democracy,” the new Constitution should include a provision banning the incumbent president from reelection, to allay the fears of Filipinos that the shift to federalism is to realize Duterte’s desire and his allies to remain in power beyond his mandated term limit under the

1987 Constitution.

Pilapil doubted that the President will make good on his promise not to extend his term.

Under the Con-com’s draft constitution, which is scheduled to be submitted today (July 9) to the President, the President and the vice president shall be elected for a term of four years and are both eligible for one reelection.

Presidential Spokesman Harry L. Roque Jr. said the Con-com handing over the proposed federal constitution is a significant step toward realizing the President’s promise to shift to a federal form of government. “We’re hoping that Congress will give it much weight as it prepares to submit proposed revisions to the Constitution to the people as a constituent assembly,” he said.

The issue on whether Duterte can serve until 2030 after a shift to federalism arose after Con-com member Julio C. Teehankee said the President can seek reelection once his term ends in 2022, as it will be “like a reboot” or a “reset.” However, Teehankee backtracked and said that he just “misspoke.”

Duterte: Make me exit in 2019

The President reacted to the issue in a speech on Friday in Davao. He urged the Con-com to make the necessary changes in the proposed constitution so that he will stop being president during the transition, and so that there will be an election before proceeding with the adoption of the Constitution.

“In other words, elect a president before you make the transition from unitary to federal. I would be willing to accept the proposal,” he said.

Duterte added: “Make me President only next year 2019 and I will accept it.” The Con-com has yet to respond to the President’s remarks.

Nevertheless, Generoso reiterated the Con-com’s position that the draft explicitly provided under Section 6 of the Transitory Provisions that “the term of the President and Vice President which shall end on June 30, 2022 shall not be extended.”

No ban on Cory

Generoso noted one thing: the 1986 Constitutional Commission did not write a section in the 1987 Constitution that barred President Corazon Aquino from running in 1992 national elections. He said that it was solely the personal decision of Aquino not to run in that year.

He also said the Transitory Provisions of the 1987 Constitution even extended the term of Aquino up to June 30, 1992, solely for the purpose of synchronizing the elections.

These reasons he cited—for not barring any President or any other incumbent elected official—are also the same reasons that amendments to the 1935 Constitution never provided for a section that barred President Manuel Quezon from running in the succeeding elections.

“So following the principle of equality before the law and equality before the constitution, if a provision is to be written to bar the incumbent from running, the provision should include all the above officials who are already barred under the 1987 Constitution from running in 1992,” he said.