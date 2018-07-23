Cha-cha, Bangsamoro, budget top Congress list

THE third and last session of the 17th Congress will open today (Monday) with the ratification of the Organic Law for Bangsamoro in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), the 2019 annual budget and Charter change (Cha-cha) as top priorities.

House Majority Leader Rodolfo C. Farinas Sr. of Ilocos Norte said the final copy of the reconciled proposed organic law will be ratified on Monday morning and will be submitted to President Duterte for signing into law hours before his third State of the Nation Address (Sona) of the same day. The 28-member bicameral conference committee that tackled the Bangsamoro measure said the proposed organic law, which seeks to abolish the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) and creates BARMM, can withstand constitutional scrutiny before the Supreme Court.

The Bangsamoro region will be headed by a chief minister and a ceremonial leader called a Wali.

Under its structural government, the BARMM would have a parliament of 80 members—50 percent party representatives, 40 percent district representatives and 10 percent sectoral representatives.

Anak Mindanao Party-list Rep. Amihilda J. Sangcopan dispelled fears that the proposed Bangsamoro Organic Law that was approved was watered down.

“The new Bangsamoro would have greater regional government, a parliament, fiscal autonomy, and justice system and that can withstand constitutional scrutiny before the Supreme Court,” she said.

Also, Deputy Speaker Gwendolyn Garcia of Cebu said the House expects to receive the administration’s proposal for the 2019 General Appropriations Act shortly after the Sona, so that the House can start deliberations on the proposed budget for next year.

Budget deliberations are expected to take up most of Congress’s time for the remaining months of 2018.

According to the Department of Budget and Management, the P3.757-trillion national budget will be the first cash-based budget of the government, reflecting the urgent need to speed up public service delivery to the people.

The DBM said public infrastructure and human capital development remain as the spending priorities in the President’s budget for 2019.

The sector with the highest allocation is education, comprising the budgets of the Department of Education (DepEd), State Universities and Colleges (SUCs), the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda).

Its cash appropriations in the proposed 2019 budget amounts to P659.3 billion, higher by P72.2 billion or 12.3 percent than its cash-based equivalent in the 2018 budget.

Other agencies with big allocations are the Departments of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the Interior and Local Government (DILG), National Defense (DND), the Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Health (DOH), Transportation (DOTr) and Agriculture (DA), the Judiciary and the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

Federalism

Meanwhile, House Committee on Constitutional Amendments Chairman Roger G. Mercado of Southern Leyte said his committee will begin this week hearings on the draft federal Constitution submitted by the Consultative Committee (Con-com).

“We will immediately begin the hearing. I think this Wednesday if the schedule permits. That is the mandate [deliberate] of our committee. To study these [Con-com] recommendations,” said Mercado.

Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez said Congress would need six to eight months to complete the debate and deliberations on the proposed Federal Charter and another six months to conduct an information drive before the draft Federal Constitution can be presented to the people for ratification.

Rep. Luis Raymund F. Villafuerte Jr. of Camarines Sur said the proposed Cha-cha to effect federalism is a matter of explaining the entire process to the Filipino people and how it will help to change their lives for the better.

Villafuerte said he wanted a more aggressive information campaign on the proposed shift to a federal-presidential system to educate the public about the advantages and benefits of this system in pursuing the Duterte administration’s goal of high and inclusive growth.

Local executives can kick off the information drive, said Villafuerte, a three-time governor and vice chairman of the House Committee on Local Government.

Meanwhile, Alvarez said the leadership of the 17th Congress will meet to set the other agenda of the two houses in the remaining months of Congress.