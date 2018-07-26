Ceza eyeing $400-million hotel investments from 4 players

THE Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (Ceza) is anticipating more than $400 million of investments from offshore hotel developers planning to build entertainment facilities in the Northern Luzon economic zone.

At the sidelines of the launch of the ecozone’s own cryptocurrency at a hotel in Mandaluyong City on Thursday, Ceza Administrator and CEO Raul L. Lambino confirmed there are four foreign firms that sent letters of intent to his agency to build integrated resorts in the Cagayan Special Economic Zone (CSEZ). Each firm wants to invest at least $100 million for a hotel and casino type of infrastructure.

“We are now talking to four big companies for these projects, and their minimum investment each is $100 million. They would like to build hotels with casinos, like Solaire and Resorts World,” Lambino said in a mix of English and Filipino.

The Ceza chief said he cannot yet reveal the names of the firms, but they are based in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Hong Kong. He explained the firms are looking for lands in the CSEZ, and Lambino said he is amenable to allow them to develop, given the area still has 55,000 hectares available for use.

Ceza Senior Deputy Administrator Raymundo T. Roquero also said one firm is determined to spend up to $500 million given the scale of development it is planning to do. “Let’s just say one firm could extend to $500 million depending on the scale of the infrastructure that they are going to set up, [especially] if it will include the hotel, casino, theme park, golf course and a villa for the ultra-rich,” he added.

The Ceza is working toward the entry of integrated resorts developers at the same time it is turning the CSEZ into a financial technology (fintech) hub.

On Thursday Ceza granted Hong Kong-based Lianett Technology Ltd. license to operate its fintech business in Cagayan. The firm invested a total of $1.7 million for its operations that will begin first in Manila, and will soon transfer to the CSEZ once the required infrastructure are completed.