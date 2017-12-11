Ceres-Global duel in ‘Visayas Clasico’

Ceres Negros and Global Cebu forged a “Visayas Clasico” championship showdown in the inaugural Philippines Football League (PFL) on December 16.

Global Cebu and Ceres Negros beat their respective foes in their two-leg semifinals series last Saturday night not only to dispute the first PFL trophy but also punch tickets to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup 2018.

The No. 4 seed Global only needed a 1-1 draw to oust the top-seeded Meralco for a 3-2 aggregate victory at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Meralco was too eager to save the season it was supposed to dominate, as Curt Dizon scored right in the second minute and the Sparks preserved their 1-0 lead the rest of the way.

But with five minutes left, Rufo Sanchez emerged hero for Global and nailed a heartbreaker for Meralco as he struck with the equalizer in the 85th to force a 1-1 draw—all that his team needed to advance to the final.

Ceres Negros, on the other hand, leaned on Iain Ramsey’s goal in the 78th minute for a 2-1 victory and topple Kaya Makati with a 3-1 aggregate at the Panaad Park and Football Stadium in Bacolod City.

Bienvenido Marañon drew the first blood in the 30th minute but Kaya’s Antonio Ugarte equalized two minutes before halftime.

The second half went tight until Ramsay drilled a beautiful shot in the 78th to lead the Busmen to the final. Ceres won the first leg with a 1-0 win through Stephan Schrock’s winner at the University of Makati last week.

The venue for the final has yet to be determined but it would likely take place at the Panaad Park and Football Stadium.

The battle for third place between Meralco and Kaya will be played on the same day and venue.