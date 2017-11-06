Century Pacific 3-quarter bottom line hits a slim 2%

FOOD canner Century Pacific Food Inc. (CPFI) said its net income grew a slim 2 percent to P2.21 billion, from the P2.16 billion the company recorded last year. The figure is despite a double-digit growth in CPFI’s branded consumer-food business and a continued recovery in its export segment.

The company said input-price pressures compressed its profit margins compared to the same period last year.

As of end-September, CPFI generated total consolidated revenues of P25.3 billion, a 21-percent sales growth year-on-year (YoY) at P21 billion.

Branded food alone, which includes CPFI’s flagship Century Tuna, registered a 12-percent increase to P18 billion, while exports grew by more than 45 percent to P7.3 billion.

“We continue to see healthy revenue growth despite our higher base during the third quarter of last year,” the company said in a disclosure. “Branded food in particular continues to be driven by increases in sales volume across all segments—marine, meat and milk.”

CPFI said its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) segment, on the other hand, “saw a combination of higher volumes and higher average selling price, as global demand for both tuna and coconut remains strong and as we diversify into higher-value products.”

For the third quarter alone, the company posted P6.4 billion in branded revenues, an 11-percent growth against last year and a 7-percent increase versus the second quarter of this year. Its OEM business in the third quarter also posted YoY growth of 30 percent and sequential growth of 9 percent, it said.

In terms of profitability, the company said it saw consolidated gross profit decrease by 3 percent due to significantly higher input costs YoY and the faster growth of lower-margin OEM businesses.

The company’s operating income, however, increased by 1 percent YoY as CPFI worked on reducing administrative costs. Doing so caused a decline in operating expense by 2 percent YoY.

These translated to a gross profit margin of 25.7 percent and an operating margin of 11.8 percent for the first nine months ending September 2017, it said.

“We continue to encounter elevated raw-material prices and headwinds on our profitability metrics, which are likely to remain up to middle of next year,” CPFI said. “Despite these challenges, which we believe are cyclical in nature, we remain focused on delivering the company’s strategy of sustainable earnings growth over a longer time period.”

“We also remain positive that the strong momentum on our top line, maintained market leadership in key categories and exciting growth prospects in new products put us in a good position to benefit once input prices begin to soften,” the company added.