‘CENTENNIAL III’ makes statement in Subic

CHAMPION boat Centennial III, skippered by Ernesto Echauz, topped the IRC Racing Class I in the inaugural Subic Bay around Verde Island Passage Race (SBVIPR) and swept all six races of the Subic Bay Cup Regatta (SBCR) held over the weekend in Subic Bay.

In the combine seven races, however, Hong Kong’s GTS 43 Mandrake III, helmed by Fred Kinmonth and Nick Burns, edged Centennial III for the championship by 16 minutes and 18 seconds in the SBVIPR and one point in the SBCR races.

Event Administrator Zed Avecilla said Mandrake won the overall title this year despite losing the SBVIP race to Centennial III, the only team to win three straight tiles in the Subic Bay to Boracay Race and Boracay Cup Regatta.

Avecilla said the combined and SBCR trophy was awarded to Mandrake III, which accumulated six points for both events—five points in the inshore race and one point in the offshore race—winning by only one point against Echauz’s Centennial III.

Avecilla explained that Centennial III garnered five points in the inshore race and scored two points in the offshore race. Mandrake III, on the other hand, won the SBVIPR by 16 minutes and 18 seconds in corrected time over Centennial III, giving the Hong Kong boat a one-point lead.

“As the week progressed, it was difficult to recall that this series was a replacement for the Subic Boracay Race and Cup. As they say in the classics ‘The show must go on,’ and it did. Hopefully all the inconvenience has been resolved and by next year the Boracay event will return,” Avecilla said.

“The Organizing and Race committees must be commended for making quick decisions to reschedule and running the event in Subic Bay,” said Capt. Martins Rijkuris, director of Asian Yachting Grand Prix.

The Philippine Sailing Association (PSA) team, skippered by Emerson Villena, meanwhile, won the inaugural FarEast 28R competitions of the SBRC off the free-port zone.

“The FarEast 28R one-design class is not only an excellent opportunity for our Filipino sailors to compete with the best sailors in Asia, but also against international teams visiting Subic Bay—as the 2019 Southeast Games will be held here and the keelboat one-design racing is expected to make a return,” Avecilla said.

“We are very happy with the outcome of the race. We’ve had great weather, very technical course due to a lot of wind shifts. Overall, the participants enjoyed their time on and off the water,” said Jie Combalicer, one of the event organizers.