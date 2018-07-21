Celine Dion and the power of pop

“A concert is not a live rendition of our album. It’s a theatrical event.”—Freddie Mercury

I WAS in high school when I watched my very first live concert. It was November 1992, and back then, the only other big venue besides the Araneta Coliseum was the Ultra Open Stadium in Pasig.

The concert was Greatest Hits and Then Some, and the artist was Barry Manilow.

Even now, ehem, that concert remains as one of my favorites not just because of Barry’s amazing set list, but because it introduced me to a totally new way of enjoying music.

Seeing your favorite artist perform live is an experience you could never replicate even if you record the entire concert on your camera and play it over and over again.

Music is about human beings communicating with other human beings, and you feel that connection best when you are at a live event.

It’s a good thing that writing has allowed me to cover a lot of concerts every year, and I’ve noticed just how much the live scene has changed a lot in the last few years.

Back in Barry’s time, a good orchestra and his smooth vocals were enough, but now, concert producers are also using the latest technology to not only improve sound quality but to also provide a visual spectacle even those in the nosebleed sections could appreciate.

I remember the very first concert held at the Mall of Asia Arena. We were in the upper box section, and we could barely see Lady Gaga. But it’s still probably the best one I’ve seen in terms of elaborate set designs (she arrived riding a black stallion and there was even a castle onstage!) and outlandish costumes.

Ed Sheeran, on the other hand, even if he was all alone on the stage, had these gigantic LED screens behind him that couldn’t even fit our indoor arena.

Concert promoters are also trying to maximize fan experience with very limited VVIP or SVIP packages which include even more perks, such as meet-and-greet with the artists and exclusive items or freebies. And if you’ve ever attended a concert sponsored by Smart Music Live, you know that the experience starts even before the concert day.

From Britney Spears, Fifth Harmony, Shawn Mendes, David Guetta, Liam Gallagher of Oasis, Dnce, Dua Lipa, Katy Pery, Niall Horan and, more recently, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars, Smart Music made attending these concerts even more fun as they raffled off tickets and premium giveaways, held meet-and-greet moments, and added fun activities at the concert venue. Then there’s the Smart Music Live Party Bus where winning subscribers are treated like a star onboard a luxury bus enjoying an entire day of perks, pampering and fun activities enroute to the venue.

At the venue, Smart subscribers could also go around and visit several Smart Music Live stations, photo booths, etc., while waiting for the concert to begin. I also love that they have this Smart Music Lounge setup, which gives VIPs a reason to be early at the venue as they get to enjoy food and cocktails, and also hangout with Smart influencers and lots of celebrities.

As I’m writing this column a few days before Celine Dion’s much-anticipated concert, there’s already been a lot of activities being done by PLDT Home and Smart, the main presenters of the concert produced by AEG Presents and Ovation Productions.

Celine Dion Live 2018 follows a string of groundbreaking acts backed by both PLDT Home and Smart in their push to give customers a one-of-a-kind total music experience through awesome digital content and exclusive perks.

Although I’m sure Celine Dion’s presence alone guarantees it will be one of the best concerts of the year, I’m still curious as to what kind of activities Smart Music plans to hold at the venue. Will there be a sing ala Celine booth or maybe a Titanic-themed photobooth—or maybe Deadpool will be there practicing his ballet because I do think “Ashes” is included in the set list. Either way, Smart Music’s Facebook page has been very busy with its trivia contest and several lucky subscribers already won tickets to the July 20 concert.

Be part of the next Smart and PLDT Home concert experience and follow PLDT Home (www.facebook.com/PLDTHome) and Smart (www.facebook.com/SmartCommunications) and check out the hashtags #SmartMusicLive, #SmartCelineDion and #PLDTCelineDion.

FEELING REFINED

AS much as I hate to admit it, I was quite a fan of those quick (and, more important, cheap) hair salons.

Yes. Those franchised salons slapped with the name of a famous hairdresser that offer a less than P100 haircuts.

I didn’t care if they didn’t shampoo my hair before or after my haircut, nor did I complain even if they just shook the hair off those salon capes instead of using a new one for every customer. Yes, the capes were sometimes itchy but I knew I was getting what I paid for. Besides, I had no plans about staying long because the one thing I couldn’t take about these salons are the noisy customers who speak even louder than the TV and talk nonsense gossip with their manicurists.

Oh, and the fact that my partner finally spoke her mind about what she thought of my haircuts, frankly saying that it looked like I was wearing a wig and that my head looked like a mushroom whenever I don’t style it with hair wax—which is most of the time when we’re at home.

So I tried those ones at the malls. Yes, the haircut is better, but the problem is that unless you are a regular customer, their service feels quite robotic. They’d ask you what kind of haircut you want, and then they just start snipping away and if you do ask them to trim it a little more, they’d look at you as if you are questioning their abilities. They also don’t talk to you much and it seems like they can’t wait to get you off that chair, especially when their regular client is already waiting.

So I was actually quite excited when I heard about The Refined.

If you are one of the many gentlemen in the Metro who’s embarrassed to go to women’s salon just to get your hair or nails done, or has had it with barbers who know better than you, you’d love this grooming lounge. Located at the Fort Strip in Bonifacio Global City, The Refined is a one-stop grooming destination exclusively for men. It is Manila’s first gentlemen-only grooming salon and is an upscale contemporary lounge concept offering haircuts, straight razor shaves, skin care, body treatments and massages—in short, proper men’s grooming from head to toe.

The mostly black-themed interiors give it an elegant and masculine vibe and you can find a lot of men’s products (the kind you don’t usually see in regular stores) even before you enter the main room. The shop at the entrance, likewise, sells a regularly changing collection of sophisticated trinkets. They also plan to add a custom tailoring pop-up shop, as well as a by-appointment tattoo parlor.

As you enter the grooming space, you’ll notice that most of the floor space is occupied by either lounge sofas and one-on-one tables. You may come in for the grooming sessions but it’s the business and meeting like-minded individuals that will make you stay for a bit longer. They even have clients that like to have quick business meetings in-between their treatments.

The Refined is the idea of Noël Naguiat, who was also the co-owner and founder of Mankind Grooming Studio for Men, Toronto’s first men-only grooming salon. Within a year, it was voted as Toronto Life’s “Best in the City.” The year after that, they opened their second location and continued to expand.

Noël often visited the Philippines and decided to introduce a similar concept to Manila. The Refined is the first upscale men’s-only grooming spa in the Philippines. They have a selection of groomists (barber/stylist hybrid) and also aestheticians for spa services in partnership with the award-winning Mandala Spa of Boracay.

I was able to try their Omega package, a grooming session that’s perfect for those one-hour breaks in the middle of a busy day. It starts with a shampoo and a treatment that cools and relaxes your scalp. It is followed by a mini-moisturizing facial and a hot towel and body massage. You then get an awesome contemporary haircut, plus rinse and styling. It even includes a shoeshine to make you look more dapper for that next meeting, as well as a complimentary beverage of choice—coffee, tea and even single malt spirits.

Noël says more than just offering a distinct collection of upscale men’s grooming services, he wants The Refined to be a place where men can meet up, hang around and become a true gentleman’s club.

“Our goal, is becoming a trusted destination whereby the clients in our community can come to refresh their minds and bodies, replenish their energies, and network with their colleagues and friends,” he adds.

To learn more about The Refined, visit www.therefinedlounge.com.