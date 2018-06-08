Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead in France at 61

By
Associated Press
-
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York. Celebrity chef Bourdain's TV show has angered some Newfoundlanders after using a certain diminutive nickname many find offensive. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

PARIS (AP) — American celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world. He was 61.

CNN confirmed the death, saying in a statement he was found unresponsive Friday morning by friend and chef Eric Ripert, and calling it a suicide.CNN said Bourdain was in Strasbourg filming an upcoming segment in his series “Parts Unknown.”

The CNN statement said: “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much.”

Strasbourg police and emergency services did not immediately have information about the death.

Turning Points 2018
Suntrust banner2
Share

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR