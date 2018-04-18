Cebu exec bares steps to ease vehicular traffic

A REPRESENTATIVE of the Cebu Provincial Government laid down the Capitol’s immediate plans of action aimed at easing the traffic concerns in the province.

Jonathan F. Tumulak, focal person on traffic management, said he plans to release traffic advisories through the Provincial Information Office (PIO) and to relay the need for assistance and traffic management to concerned offices, such as the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

Both PDRRMO and Tumulak aided Minglanilla town in managing the traffic during its annual celebration of the “Sugat Kabanhawan” Festival on April 1.

The Capitol is also set to conduct a series of trainings for traffic managers, specifically on traffic-law enforcement, traffic engineering and road-safety audit, according to the former Cebu City Traffic Office Operations chief.

Tumulak said he also wants traffic enforcers to work in unison from the signs they use when directing traffic to the road signs placed.

According to the 2017 data from the Land Transportation Office, there are 574,819 motor vehicles in Cebu Province. The LTO expects the number to increase to at least 800,000 by the end of 2018.

With the influx of newly registered vehicles expected this year, Tumulak said the Capitol aims to help in the establishment of a Traffic Management Office in local government units that do not have one yet.

“We will aid in the construction of traffic-management office because we are expecting our neighboring municipalities’ [economy to experience a] boom,” he said.

In San Fernando town, the traffic gridlock experienced by motorists on April 10 along the stretch of Barangay Pitalo, prompted town officials to craft regulations and pass a traffic code that would help ease vehicular jams especially during fiesta celebrations, Tumulak added.