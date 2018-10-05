Cayetano: DFA rushing framework on joint gas exploration with China

Manila is now rushing to complete the framework for a joint gas exploration in the West Philippine Sea with territorial rival Beijing, as the two countries intend to start the undertaking first thing 2019.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter S. Cayetano on Friday said the Philippine and Chinese camps are now exchanging notes on the plan to mutually scour the West Philippine Sea for oil. He added Manila is determined to conclude the framework before this year ends.

“We are exchanging notes and ideas. What’s good is we’re both cautiously enthusiastic. It seems that both countries really want to explore. If there [are]—and we are praying there are—large deposits of gas in the area, it will benefit the Filipinos,” Cayetano told reporters.

He explained now is the best time to look for new sources of oil, “especially with the high prices of oil and the cost to our economy of all the dollars of buying oil and gas.” Cayetano also said that Malampaya is penciled to dry out 2027 and could pose a serious energy crisis, as the gas field supplies about 40 percent of Luzon’s power needs.

“I’m working hard and [am] very bullish that we do it in the next few months, so that the exploration can actually start next year. A three month delay in coming with an agreement is not equivalent to a three month delay in exploration because there are conditions at sea that [have] to be taken into account,” Cayetano said.

“A three month, for example, delay could be a six month or nine month delay, and the President’s orders to us is that in anything that we do, no corruption, benefit the people, but make sure we enjoy the fruits during my term,” he added.

However, the top diplomat admitted legal hurdles could delay, if not put at risk, the joint exploration. For one, the undertaking has to comply with constitutional provisions on sovereign rights, as well as undergo congressional review.

“[We are] enthusiastic because it seems that we all agree that it will benefit our region, it will benefit the Philippines [and] it will benefit China. We all agree that there can be and there is a framework which will be constitutional under Philippine laws and acceptable under Chinese law,” Cayetano said.

“[We are] cautious because it’s a delicate matter. It will have to pass the scrutiny of both Congress and the Judiciary, so we are asking ourselves the hard questions now,” he added.

Cayetano revealed he now has a “very rough draft” of the framework outlining some basic principles Manila wants to observe in conducting the joint exploration. In deliberating the framework, he said he will coordinate with a lawyer on oil and gas, as well as with Executive Secretary Salvador C. Medialdea and Chief President Legal Counsel Salvador S. Panelo.

“We are trying to rush the framework, so if it is acceptable to both sides, then even an agreement on principle between the DFA [Department of Foreign Affairs] and the MFA [Ministry of Foreign Affairs] of China will be a giant step forward,” he added.

The plan to survey the West Philippine Sea with China had analysts raising their eyebrows. China, an expansionist superpower, lost to the Philippines in a landmark case in 2016 on maritime rights over the West Philippine Sea.

China has yet to recognize the ruling by The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration. The decision found no legal basis for China to claim historic rights over areas and waters covered by its so-called nine-dash line.

Instead, Beijing went on to militarize the West Philippine Sea by building structures and facilities there. President Duterte has yet to make use of the arbitral ruling to force China out of the Philippine territory.